Shanna Moakler

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Alabama Barker pictured on the left in black, N3on pictured on the right in a hoodie
Style

Alabama Barker Tells N3on 'I'm Gonna Have a F*cking Panic Attack' After Streamer Gifts Birkin Bag

"I'm gonna throw up," the 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler said.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
Shanna Moakler arrives at the Lupus LA 15th Annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Pop Culture

Former Playmate Flaunts Mounjaro Makeover in Skimpy Swimsuit After Weight‑Loss Journey

Former beauty queen Shanna Moakler shows off her new look in a bikini and cowboy hat.

Sienna Dubois 338 days ago
Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli with short hair and sunglasses in a car, next to Alabama Barker with long blonde hair and a black top, wearing a necklace.
Music

Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Blasts Alabama Barker, Tells Travis Barker to ‘Put Your Little Hoe in Her Place’

Barbara Bregoli unleashed a series of heated Instagram posts targeting Alabama and her family.

Alex Ocho499 days ago
Pop Culture

Shanna Moakler Says Travis Barker Did Her ‘Dirty,’ Accuses Him and Kourtney Kardashian of ‘Parental Alienation’

“I don’t have to like that f*cking family. There are people who don’t like that family," said the former Playboy model.

Alex Ocho920 days ago

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