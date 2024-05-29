A Canadian-American journalist is getting roasted on social media over the angle of his new book.

On Tuesday, Montreal-based Sam Forster announced the imminent release of Seven Shoulders: Taxonomizing Racism in Modern America, which appears to be self-published.

"Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society," Forster tweeted. "Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist. It's out on May 30th."