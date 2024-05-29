Twitter Obliterates White Writer Who 'Disguised' Himself as Black Man for Book Chronicling Racism in America

And is the person who deemed this the "most important book on American race relations that has ever been written" in the room with us now?

May 29, 2024
A Canadian-American journalist is getting roasted on social media over the angle of his new book.

On Tuesday, Montreal-based Sam Forster announced the imminent release of Seven Shoulders: Taxonomizing Racism in Modern America, which appears to be self-published.

"Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society," Forster tweeted. "Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist. It's out on May 30th."

Last summer, I disguised myself as a Black man and traveled throughout the United States to document how racism persists in American society.

Writing Seven Shoulders was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done as a journalist.

It’s out on May 30th:https://t.co/jK2kvIPh1H pic.twitter.com/TE8mEfOiHi

— Sam Forster (@ForsterSam) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @ForsterSam

He didn't provide any additional information about this so-called "disguise."

The official description on Amazon reads, "Six decades after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, award-winning journalist Sam Forster performs a daring transformation in order to taxonomize the various types of racism that persist in modern America. Seven Shoulders is the most important book on American race relations that has ever been written."

With no listed publisher, it's quite possible Forster is assigning that level of ultimate importance to his own work.

It didn't take long for people to hop in his mentions and rip him for the premise.

"Instead of buying this book from a white author who traveled the country in Black face, read and listen to actual Black people about our lived experience," wrote @JanelCubbage. "Profiting off of Black face and racism is nasty work."

Instead of buying this book from a white author who traveled the country in Black face, read and listen to actual Black people about our lived experience.

Profiting off of Black face and racism is nasty work https://t.co/8QQ1kLSXAK

— Janel Cubbage (@JanelCubbage) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @JanelCubbage

Others took a comedic approach, including user @aparkusfarce, who posted a clip from Boy Meets World featuring Mr. Feeny lecturing his students on Black Like Me, the 1961 book by John Howard Griffin that follows the same premise.

Griffin wasn't the first white writer to disguise himself as a Black man to "understand racism," as Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Sprigle undertook a similar project more than a decade earlier.

Twitter: @aparkusfarce

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Sam Forster's announcement of Seven Shoulders below.

Twitter: @desusnice

U had to do blackface to understand the issues black ppl face….?

— court (@k1llacourt) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @k1llacourt

film adaptation starring Callum Turner gon win Best Picture at the 2027 Oscars https://t.co/alzAvgHYEt

— Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @The_SummerMan

Twitter: @crawf34

Twitter: @CraigSJ

A Canadian white man cosplays in blackface for a summer instead of just interviewing black people about their lived experiences. To then the write a book about your cosplay experience and claim it to be the most important book on race relations is true colonizer behavior. https://t.co/OoqPf4amvM pic.twitter.com/OqL7X9ypMy

— Elle Elle Jones (@allcurledup) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @allcurledup

You did what now https://t.co/w9rM73zleL

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

the fact that you felt you needed to center yourself in the Black experience by literally traveling around in blackface shows that you lack character, empathy and depth. You could have easily just... believed Black ppl about their own experiences. this is deranged. https://t.co/rGqMYTwYwq

— Holly G (@_love_holly_) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @_love_holly_

As if just listening to Black people about our experiences wasn’t sufficient, you had to do this wild experiment to prove the existence of racism. https://t.co/1D14ErqzbW

— Oni Blackstock, MD MHS (@oni_blackstock) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @oni_blackstock

I want to see the disguise https://t.co/XlY3IT8hUd

— Lisa Snowden (@LisaESnowden) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @LisaESnowden

Soul Man ass book https://t.co/GLmS47hLhB pic.twitter.com/LzksuObgJR

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @MatthewACherry

“Seven Shoulders is the most important book on American race relations that has ever been written.” https://t.co/b6KOlPyEPA pic.twitter.com/6Ykri0gd2n

— Cowboy Maddy B. 🖤🤠 (@callme_selena) May 28, 2024
Twitter: @callme_selena


