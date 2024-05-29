Pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter puzzled many on social media for her use of the fetishization term "BBC" during a recent performance.

The "Espresso" artist was a performer at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 in Luton, England last weekend, where she did a live rendition of her 2022 track "Nonsense." For the song's outro, she gave it a risque flip, singing what she thought was a clever play on the NSFW term "BBC."

"BBC said I should keep it PG/BBC I wish I had it in me/There's a double meaning if you dig deep," Carpenter sang while laughing onstage.

But some social media users didn't find the line funny, especially those who are Black, considering the reference offensive and racist.