RZA Announces Launch of Distribution Label 36 Cinema Ahead of 'One Spoonful of Chocolate' Release

With the theatrical release of his new movie One Spoonful of Chocolate just weeks away, RZA has secured his first distribution label. According to Deadline, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member has launched 36 Cinema Distribution just ahead of teh May 1 U.S. release date of his new movie. The film is directed by Quentin Tarantino, who previously tapped RZA as a composer for the Kill Bill series and as an actor in 2012 historical action epic Django Unchained. Tarantino also has a credit as presenter on RZA’s directorial debut, The Man With the Iron Fists.

While future titles under the 36 Cinema Distribution umbrella are yet to be scheduled, the theater run of Spoonful will include 35mm for select engagements, including a two-week showing at Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.