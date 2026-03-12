RZA Announces Launch of Distribution Label 36 Cinema Ahead of 'One Spoonful of Chocolate' Release

With the theatrical release of his new movie One Spoonful of Chocolate just weeks away, RZA has secured his first distribution label.
According to Deadline, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member has launched 36 Cinema Distribution just ahead of teh May 1 U.S. release date of his new movie.
The film is directed by Quentin Tarantino, who previously tapped RZA as a composer for the Kill Bill series and as an actor in 2012 historical action epic Django Unchained. Tarantino also has a credit as presenter on RZA’s directorial debut, The Man With the Iron Fists.
While future titles under the 36 Cinema Distribution umbrella are yet to be scheduled, the theater run of Spoonful will include 35mm for select engagements, including a two-week showing at Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
The production company was previously an online-only screening platform for RZA to show classic kung-fu flicks and provide live commentary.
His new movie, which was filmed in Atlanta, follows an ex-military convict who finds romance and trouble on his search for redemption. Spoonful is true to one of RZA's first loves, martial arts, while also leaning on an exploitation film influence.
“It was always going to be ambiguous, but for the audience it was going feel like you were in the 90s or the 70s and all that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “The whole Blaxploitation vibe, the whole genre mixing was what I was aiming at, but my goal and my intention was to remove the time aspect.”
One Spoonful of Chocolate debuted at Tribeca Film Festival last June and stars Shameik Moore, who previously played in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, RJ Cyler, Blair Underwood, Paris Jackson and more.