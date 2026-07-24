From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.Steve Dool
Featured
Style
How Christian Audigier Hacked Celebrity Style and Created a Gaudy, Multi-Million Dollar Fashion Universe
The recently passed creative force between Von Dutch and Ed Hardy leaves behind an unexpected fashion legacy.Jian DeLeon
Jeremih: never on schedule, always on time.Justin Charity
From Zinedine Zidane's World Cup winning dagger to Jared Borgetti's flick for Mexico, what are the best 25 headers of the last 25 years?Adam Silvers