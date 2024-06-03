Kris Jenner Mourns Nicole Brown Simpson 30 Years After Murder: ‘You Never Get Over Losing a Friend That Way’

A close friend of the late Nicole Brown Simpson, Kris Jenner continues to find the devastating loss "hard" to reckon with.

The media personality of Kardashians fame provided commentary on Simpsons' murder in the third episode of the four-part Lifetime docuseries The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, after Brown was found fatally stabbed in 1994. As Brown's deceased body was discovered alongside her friend, Ron Goldman, many suspected that Simpson's ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was behind the incident, although he was given a not guilty verdict on all charges in 1995. The late actor and former NFL player succumbed to prostate cancer in April.

But 30 years later, Jenner continues to struggle with Simpson's violent passing. "You never get over losing a friend that way," Jenner said on The Life and Murder. "And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years. "It's hard. [It's] one of the hardest days I've ever experienced."

Earlier in the confessional, Jenner also shared Simpson's last words to her, which involved their friend, television personality and interior designer, Faye Resnick, who had begun treatment for relapsing at the time.

"So I remember it was Nicole's day, and Nicole and I spoke and she goes, 'No, Faye's having a good day, I'm leaving, your day's tomorrow,'" Jenner said. "That was the last time I spoke to her."

Jenner was portrayed by Selma Blair in the 2016 series The People v. O.J. Simpson, from FX's American Crime Story anthology, as well as her late husband, Robert Kardashian, who was played by David Schwimmer.

In 2016, Jenner told People that Nicole and O.J. "were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life,” although her friendship with the latter subsquently ended after Nicole's death.

"They were my family. O.J. was like my big brother," she said at the time. "So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole, but I mourned the loss of O.J. and that relationship.”