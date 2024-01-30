Kris Jenner Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Mentioning Her on "Hiss" in NSFW Lyric

Jenner's lighthearted reaction contrasts the reaction from Minaj, who has been on a nonstop tirade since Megan's alleged reference to her and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, going on a multi-day streak of dissing the Traumazine rapper on X and even making a diss track titled "Big Foot." The song is a reference to the shooting of Megan in her foot by Tory Lanez.

The family of Megan Kanka, the person who Megan's Law was named after, is also criticizing the line in "Hiss." The New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994 by Jesse Timmendequas, a neighbor of the Kanka family, prompted the development of the 1996 amendment Megan's Law. TMZ reported that the Kanka family is "considering looking into legal options" against Megan because they find the Megan's Law reference distasteful in "Hiss."

"These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," Megan Thee Stallion rapped on "Hiss."

The line is allegedly a reference to Petty, because of his status as a sex offender. Petty has previously been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old at knife point when he was also 16. Others have also noted that Minaj's brother is a registered sex offender as well, so the line might be a reference to both of these men close to the Queens rapper.