Nicole Brown Simpson

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Latest Stories

A man in a tuxedo and a woman with long blonde hair pose together at an event, both looking at the camera.
Life

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Former Lover Opens Up About Their Romance

Nicole Brown Simpson’s former lover Joseph Perrulli is speaking out about their romance and what he says she was really like.

Helen Storms31 days ago
O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson during Fight Against Paralysis Benefit at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Cassie Ventura attends the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Sports

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Weighs in on Diddy Trial, Cassie: ‘Do Not Judge This Girl’

Brown told those following the Diddy trial to be "sensitive" to Cassie's testimony.

Jaelani Turner-Williams421 days ago
The late O.J. Simpson in court for burglary, robbery, and assault charges in 2007.
Pop Culture

O.J. Simpson's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Son Justin For Moving Into Dad's House

The late NFL star's son, Justin Simpson, has been accused of moving into his father's home without permission.

Joe Price536 days ago
O.J. Simpson in a courtroom setting, wearing a light blue shirt, looking forward.
Sports

O.J. Simpson Not on Thumb Drive Recording Allegedly Tied to 1994 Murders (UPDATE)

A thumb drive in the custody of Minnesota police reportedly contains a confession from the former NFL star to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Alex Ocho591 days ago
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