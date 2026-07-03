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Nicole Brown Simpson’s Former Lover Opens Up About Their Romance
Nicole Brown Simpson’s former lover Joseph Perrulli is speaking out about their romance and what he says she was really like.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Weighs in on Diddy Trial, Cassie: ‘Do Not Judge This Girl’
Brown told those following the Diddy trial to be "sensitive" to Cassie's testimony.
O.J. Simpson's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Son Justin For Moving Into Dad's House
The late NFL star's son, Justin Simpson, has been accused of moving into his father's home without permission.
O.J. Simpson Not on Thumb Drive Recording Allegedly Tied to 1994 Murders (UPDATE)
A thumb drive in the custody of Minnesota police reportedly contains a confession from the former NFL star to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Owen Wilson Reportedly Told Director He Wouldn't Accept Role in a 'Movie About How O.J. Didn't Do It'
'The Juice' aims to wrap production by October.