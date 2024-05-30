Kris Jenner On Her 25-Year Age Gap With Corey Gamble: 'I Can’t Explain Why People Fall in Love'

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together for almost 10 years.
The momager recently touched on her relationship with Gamble on Thursday’s The Kardashians episode. She shared that Gamble planned a special night during a recent trip to Paris to see Kendall Jenner walk during Fashion Week.
"I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," Jenner said, per People. She added that she felt like she was “on an episode of The Bachelorette.”
The night was extremely romantic for the couple, who dined under a “full moon,” given the “glittering” Eiffel Tower and that they were “without kids.”
Later, during a confessional, she went into further detail about their relationship, including their significant age difference. Jenner is 68 and Gamble, 43.
"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, 'why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?'" she explained. "I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a fucking big number, but it's a number!"
She continued, "Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time."
The pair met in August 2014 in Ibiza at the birthday party of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, and started dating shortly after they met. At that point, it was less than a year since Kris and Caitlyn Jenner had announced their separation.