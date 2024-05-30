Kris Jenner On Her 25-Year Age Gap With Corey Gamble: 'I Can’t Explain Why People Fall in Love'

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together for almost 10 years.

The momager recently touched on her relationship with Gamble on Thursday’s The Kardashians episode. She shared that Gamble planned a special night during a recent trip to Paris to see Kendall Jenner walk during Fashion Week.

"I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," Jenner said, per People. She added that she felt like she was “on an episode of The Bachelorette.”

The night was extremely romantic for the couple, who dined under a “full moon,” given the “glittering” Eiffel Tower and that they were “without kids.”