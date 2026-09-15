Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Died From Fentanyl-Laced Pill

Hayden Panettiere reportedly died from a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill.

According to TMZ, multiple law enforcement sources connected to the case believe she took one fatal oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl the morning of her death on August 16, 2026, when she passed away at age 36 in South Carolina.

Sources with direct knowledge allege that Panettiere had a “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles who provided her with several black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone.

She reportedly took several of those drugs on her flight from Los Angeles to South Carolina the day before she died, taking the fatal pill the following morning.

However, law enforcement sources caution the outlet that "everything hinges on the toxicology results,” which are pending.