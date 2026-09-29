Wladimir Klitschko Moves to Protect Daughter’s Inheritance Amid Missing Hayden Panettiere Valuables

The former heavyweight champion seeks limited authority until a permanent estate administrator takes over, with a court hearing scheduled for October 8.

Wladimir Klitschko filed an emergency petition to temporarily protect the estate inherited by his and Hayden Panettiere’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

Wladimir Klitschko is asking a California court to step in before more of Hayden Panettiere’s estate disappears. The former heavyweight champion filed an emergency petition to protect the inheritance of their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, citing missing valuables, unauthorized access to Panettiere’s Los Angeles home, and property removed by federal investigators after her death. Kaya is Panettiere’s sole heir, but the filing says no personal representative is currently authorized to safeguard the actress’s property or recover items removed during the ongoing federal investigation. Klitschko wants to serve as temporary guardian of his daughter’s estate until a permanent administrator is appointed. According to CNN, the fighter’s attorneys filed the petition on Thursday, September 24, in Los Angeles County. A hearing is scheduled for October 8.