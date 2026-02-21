Kim Kardashian Worried Ray J Could Jeopardize Legal Career Dreams

Kim Kardashian thinks that accusations of racketeering made by ex-boyfriend Ray J, could end her chances of becoming a lawyer.

While appearing on Tubi documentary United States vs. Sean Combs to speak on Diddy last year, Ray J accused the Kardashian family of racketeering. "The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy," Ray J said in the special.

The R&B singer and reality television star would also double down on his claims by alleging that the family was being investigated similar to the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. The former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star went on to allege that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was the mastermind behind the former couple’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

Last October, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation, with their lawyer Alex Spiro, claiming that the singer is unable to get over the SKIMS founder. According to People, Ray J countersued for breach of contract over the 2006 tape, alleging that the mother and daughter duo broke an agreement over not discussing the project publicly.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and Jenner have filed a new declaration against Ray J, claiming that the singer had "no basis" behind his 2025 statements about them.