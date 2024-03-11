North West Announces Debut Album ‘Elementary School Dropout’ at ‘Vultures 2’ Listening

The album's title is an obvious nod to her father's debut album, The College Dropout. It remains to be seen when the record will be coming out, especially as her father is busy working on the second and third installments of Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign, but she's off to a strong start in the music industry after making her Billboard Hot 100 debut with "Talking" last month. She is one of the youngest acts to ever chart, peaking at the No. 30 spot.

As for the long-teased Vultures 2, which missed its initial release date like its predecessor did multiple times, Ye suggested he and Ty were still cooking up in the studio.

He's also revealed that Vultures 2 won't be available on traditional streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music. "Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com," Ye told a fan page over DM recently. "I got 20 million Instagram followers. When five percent of my followers buy an album. That's one million albums sold That's 300K more than the biggest album last year."