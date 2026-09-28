Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Throwback Photos of the Children In Her Family: 'The Years Are Short'

Kim Kardashian isn’t ready for the children in her family to grow up yet.

On Sunday (Sept. 27), the reality television star and SKIMS co-founder posted a throwback set of photos on Instagram that showed her four children with her ex-husband the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The images feature her kids North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, at different ages, along with Kardashian’s nieces, Penelope Disick, 14, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick; Dream Kardashian, 9, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela White; and True Thompson, 8, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"The days are long but the years are short," Kardashian captioned the post.

See the post below.