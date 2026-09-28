Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Throwback Photos of the Children In Her Family: 'The Years Are Short'

The reality television star dedicated an Instagram carousel to her four children along with her nieces.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Kim Kardashian attends the Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Savion Washington/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel with throwback photos of her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, along with her pictures of her nieces.
  • Khloe Kardashian, whose daughter was featured in the carousel, and Kylie Jenner reacted to the post in the comments.

Kim Kardashian isn’t ready for the children in her family to grow up yet.

On Sunday (Sept. 27), the reality television star and SKIMS co-founder posted a throwback set of photos on Instagram that showed her four children with her ex-husband the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The images feature her kids North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, at different ages, along with Kardashian’s nieces, Penelope Disick, 14, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick; Dream Kardashian, 9, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela White; and True Thompson, 8, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"The days are long but the years are short," Kardashian captioned the post.

See the post below.

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian's Health Scare Related to the Death of Her Father
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Health Scare Brings Back Painful Memories of Dad Robert’s Death

A Season 8 trailer for The Kardashians reveals Kim’s esophagitis diagnosis — and Kris Jenner’s emotional reaction to the unsettling family connection.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Daughter North's Latest Magazine Cover

The 13-year-old appears on the cover of the latest issue of 'Dazed,' as shot by filmmaker Gus Van Sant.

Joe Price35 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Reality Show About Baseball Moms Is Coming to Paramount+

Executive produced by Kardashian, the series follows a group of families with children who attend an elite baseball training camp in Arizona.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago

Trending

1
SportsLionel Messi Recreates Viral World Cup Stare Before Scoring Wild Free Kick
2
Pop Culture50 Cent Classic Hypes Up 'Tulsa King' Fans in Action-Packed Season 4 Trailer
3
MusicBTS’ V Named Nothing Headphone Global Brand Ambassador, Stars in Campaign
4
SportsSports Reporters Caught on Mic Debating Looks of Sacramento Kings Players: 'He's So Fine'
5
Pop CultureStreet Fighter Movie Enters the Ring With Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment at ComplexCon 2026
6
MusicPlayboi Carti and I.AM.GIA Collab Set to Debut at ComplexCon 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App