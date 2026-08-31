Music

Lloyd Accidentally Snatched Woman’s Wig Off Mid-Performance After It Snagged on His Blazer

He posted online that her wig got caught on a button on his blazer.

Lloyd
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Lloyd contributed to a freak wig accident at a Detroit show when he accidentally pulled a woman’s wig off of her head while performing.

During a performance with Keyshia Cole, while moving towards what appears to be the stage, Lloyd can be seen briefly interacting with a woman while her hair comes off her head.

Lloyd posted the footage on social media, attempting to explain what happened. “Her wig got caught on the button of my blazer, and when I walked away, it came with me !!!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

That wasn’t the only wild moment from the show. In a separate post, Lloyd posted footage of what appeared to be him tripping on the ground. “I think ima start wearing ihop kitchen non-slip shoes from now on, cuz these red bottoms are gonna be the death of me one day 😫👳🏾🫣,” he wrote with the footage.

Lloyd’s hilarious moments come almost a year after he took a tumble on-stage at a show in Birmingham, Alabama. Back then, as part of the Cuffing Season Tour, Lloyd fell in a yellow suit before hopping right back on the mic and laughing it off.

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