Kai Cenat Sets Up Command Center for Streamer University Orientation Day

Kai Cenat kicked off the second annual Streamer University with a command center to keep his eye on students and staff. The streaming marathon began with orientation day on Thursday (July 16), where Cenat kept a massive television screen close to his dean’s desk to confirm if everyone was in class or not. The 24-year-old did the same last year, wheeling out a monitor on a rack to call out students who weren’t in class.

This year’s Streamer University is held at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and a local outlet reported that the opening stream saw more than 690,000 viewers. More than 100 creators were selected for the multi-day immersive program, which launched July 14. Under guidance from Cenat along with professors Duke Dennis, Agent, Poudii, Lizzo and more, students will be taught how to build their online brand. Leading musical arts is T-Pain, who’s amassed a following of 1 million on Twitch.

On orientation day alone, students were met with surprises that rejected applicants missed out on. In a prerecorded video, Drake congratulated the 2026 class and announced that every student would receive a care package in their dorm room. Those packages included NOCTA x Nike apparel and a bottle of his newest Better World fragrance.

“Congrats to everybody that got accepted. All the new creators, all the veteran creators. I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity,” he said. I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things. And on behalf of us at OVO, I left you a few things in your room..