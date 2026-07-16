Drake Sends Video Message of Encouragement to Kick Off Streamer University 2026

On Wednesday (July 15), Cenat welcomed the incoming class of students, a roster that includes PlaqueBoyMax , JasonTheWeen, Giovanna Ramos, and more. About 42 minutes into the event (which of course was livestreamed — check it out here ), Cenat introduced a video message from The Boy.

“2026, back for another year,” he began. “Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators. I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity.”

“I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things,” he continued.

Then he revealed, to screams and cheers, that “on behalf of” his company OVO, “I left you something — well, actually, I left you a few things — in your rooms.”

Streamer University’s 2026 edition kicked off on July 15 and runs through the 20th. It is billed as a “content creator event” providing accepted students with the opportunity to “learn from those with expertise in specific areas.” This year’s Streamer University staff boasts T-Pain, Cinna, and Gibson Hazard, among others, in leadership-style positions.

T-Pain, he revealed on Wednesday (check about an hour and a half into the livestream linked above), will be directing “Musical Arts.” His job will be to work with the students to create a new Streamer University theme song.