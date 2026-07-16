GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Drake Sends Video Message of Encouragement to Kick Off Streamer University 2026

He also left the students some gifts.

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
(Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Drake, who has spent plenty of time with streamers recently — and even done some livestreaming of his own — took things one step further by recording a video message to welcome the 2026 class of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

On Wednesday (July 15), Cenat welcomed the incoming class of students, a roster that includes PlaqueBoyMax, JasonTheWeen, Giovanna Ramos, and more. About 42 minutes into the event (which of course was livestreamed — check it out here), Cenat introduced a video message from The Boy.

“2026, back for another year,” he began. “Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators. I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity.”

“I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things,” he continued.

Then he revealed, to screams and cheers, that “on behalf of” his company OVO, “I left you something — well, actually, I left you a few things — in your rooms.”

Streamer University’s 2026 edition kicked off on July 15 and runs through the 20th. It is billed as a “content creator event” providing accepted students with the opportunity to “learn from those with expertise in specific areas.” This year’s Streamer University staff boasts T-Pain, Cinna, and Gibson Hazard, among others, in leadership-style positions.

T-Pain, he revealed on Wednesday (check about an hour and a half into the livestream linked above), will be directing “Musical Arts.” His job will be to work with the students to create a new Streamer University theme song.

“Let’s make this goddamn song,” he encouraged the crowd during his short speech.

Cenat has insisted the event will happen ““every goddamn year for as long as I am alive.”

Related Stories

Kai Cenat wearing a black hoodie and a black cap with "Vuitton" written on it stands in front of a backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat's Streamer University Returns for Its Second Year: How to Watch

Last year's inaugural edition ended with a surprise message from Drake. What will 2026 bring?

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
drake
Pop Culture

Drake Recalls ‘All the Love’ He Shared With India Love in Message to Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Drake had a personal message for the studens at Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

Joe Price427 days ago
Kai Cenat with long hair and a cap, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, sits in a chair speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Shares 'Harry Potter'-Inspired Trailer for Streamer University's Class of 2026

As Kai recently vowed to fans, he plans to make Streamer University an annual event "for as long as I am alive."

Trace William Cowen13 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App