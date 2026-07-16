Drake Sends Video Message of Encouragement to Kick Off Streamer University 2026

Drake, who has spent plenty of time with streamers recently — and even done some livestreaming of his own — took things one step further by recording a video message to welcome the 2026 class of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.
On Wednesday (July 15), Cenat welcomed the incoming class of students, a roster that includes PlaqueBoyMax, JasonTheWeen, Giovanna Ramos, and more. About 42 minutes into the event (which of course was livestreamed — check it out here), Cenat introduced a video message from The Boy.
“2026, back for another year,” he began. “Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators. I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity.”
“I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things,” he continued.
Then he revealed, to screams and cheers, that “on behalf of” his company OVO, “I left you something — well, actually, I left you a few things — in your rooms.”
Streamer University’s 2026 edition kicked off on July 15 and runs through the 20th. It is billed as a “content creator event” providing accepted students with the opportunity to “learn from those with expertise in specific areas.” This year’s Streamer University staff boasts T-Pain, Cinna, and Gibson Hazard, among others, in leadership-style positions.
T-Pain, he revealed on Wednesday (check about an hour and a half into the livestream linked above), will be directing “Musical Arts.” His job will be to work with the students to create a new Streamer University theme song.
“Let’s make this goddamn song,” he encouraged the crowd during his short speech.
Cenat has insisted the event will happen ““every goddamn year for as long as I am alive.”