How to Buy Christian McCaffrey's New CMC Training Shoe

It’s been over a year since Christian McCaffrey opted not to re-sign with Nike to join While on Earth as an investor and a cofounder. Now, the San Francisco 49ers star running back is releasing his first training shoe with his brand.

Shown here is McCaffrey’s While on Earth CMC sneaker that’s available now in both men’s and women’s sizing. The brand says the CMC is designed for explosive training, featuring a nylon upper made for heavy reps combined with an extended heel counter for lockdown on explosive movements. The shoe also has a TPU mid-foot plate for lateral stability, a 10mm heel-to-toe drop, and a rubber outsole for multi-directional support.