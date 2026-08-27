How to Buy Christian McCaffrey's New CMC Training Shoe

It’s been over a year since Christian McCaffrey opted not to re-sign with Nike to join While on Earth as an investor and a cofounder. Now, the San Francisco 49ers star running back is releasing his first training shoe with his brand.
Shown here is McCaffrey’s While on Earth CMC sneaker that’s available now in both men’s and women’s sizing. The brand says the CMC is designed for explosive training, featuring a nylon upper made for heavy reps combined with an extended heel counter for lockdown on explosive movements. The shoe also has a TPU mid-foot plate for lateral stability, a 10mm heel-to-toe drop, and a rubber outsole for multi-directional support.
“From the early days of joining While on Earth, I knew I wanted to create a shoe that could keep up with how I train,” McCaffrey said. “The CMC offers the stability and control I need to train explosively, without sacrificing comfort and versatility behind the gym. Years of training can take a toll on the body, and my footwear needs to be durable enough to handle everything I put it through. I have personally tested this shoe for countless hours over the past year and I have total confidence in our final product.”
Readers who are interested in buying McCaffrey’s While on Earth CMC training shoe can do so now at Whileonearth.co for $160.