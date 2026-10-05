Jonathan Majors Says He Didn’t Want to Show ‘Malice’ in Email Sent to Kevin Feige

The actor previously said he thanked Feige in an email for the opportunity to play Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors said he refused to express “malice” in his letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige after the media company dropped him in 2023..

“I just don't see the point. Why would I poison somebody? I mean, it's all spiritual,” Majors continued. “I'm gonna write an email all shitty and mad and send it to you. Even if you don't even if you don't read it, I've transferred that energy to you.” “I’ve done something in malice towards you,” Majors added. “I was not strong enough to keep [myself] together. I had to bleed on you. “I've just been taking my time to just sew everything up.” Last year, Majors told Complex News that while he hadn’t received a response from Feige, he has “respect” for the Marvel head.

"He literally is the architect, you know? And he trusted me. He gave me a job, he changed my life,” Majors said. "My letter to him, I won't go into the details, but it was just to let him know, like, 'I appreciate you. I know this is hard, and I'm here if you need me.' You know? But he's got a million things going on."