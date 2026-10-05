Jonathan Majors Says He Didn’t Want to Show ‘Malice’ in Email Sent to Kevin Feige

Key Takeaways
- Jonathan Majors said he refused to express “malice” in his letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige after the media company dropped him in 2023..
- The actor previously said he thanked Feige in an email for the opportunity to play Kang the Conqueror.
- The studio cut ties with Majors after a jury found him guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
Jonathan Majors didn’t want to show bitterness in his email to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige after being dropped from the MCU following his guilty verdict in an assault case in 2023.
The actor, who formerly played antagonist Kang the Conqueror in MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and several episodes of Loki, discussed being dropped from the studio in the Oct. 4 episode of The Jason Lee Show. Majors revisited his email sent to Feige, which he also spoke about in a 2025 interview with Complex News.
Moments before he was dropped from the Marvel acting roster, the actor was found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
“Speaking of Marvel, I’ve got an Avengers team of therapists. I mean, pastors, prophets, I’ve got them,” he said around the 59-minute mark of the video below.
“I just don't see the point. Why would I poison somebody? I mean, it's all spiritual,” Majors continued. “I'm gonna write an email all shitty and mad and send it to you. Even if you don't even if you don't read it, I've transferred that energy to you.”
“I’ve done something in malice towards you,” Majors added. “I was not strong enough to keep [myself] together. I had to bleed on you. “I've just been taking my time to just sew everything up.”
Last year, Majors told Complex News that while he hadn’t received a response from Feige, he has “respect” for the Marvel head.
"He literally is the architect, you know? And he trusted me. He gave me a job, he changed my life,” Majors said. "My letter to him, I won't go into the details, but it was just to let him know, like, 'I appreciate you. I know this is hard, and I'm here if you need me.' You know? But he's got a million things going on."