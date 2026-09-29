Jonathan Majors Says He Prayed Before Taking 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Role

The film marks Majors’ first major starring vehicle since his 2023 assault and harassment convictions ended his Marvel run, and he says he is developing more projects for 2027.

Majors plays retired Delta Force officer Clay Saunders in the Ben Shapiro-produced thriller, which depicts “Islamic terrorists” taking over a pro-Palestinian college encampment and has drawn criticism for Islamophobia and far-right messaging.

Jonathan Majors said he prayed before accepting his role in Run Hide Fight: Infidels and throughout filming, calling Jesus Christ the anchor of his life and career.

Jonathan Majors says he consulted a higher power before signing on to one of the most controversial movies of his career. The former Marvel star revealed that he prayed before accepting his role in Run Hide Fight: Infidels, the Ben Shapiro-produced action thriller that has drawn criticism for its portrayal of Muslims and pro-Palestinian protesters. And apparently, the conversation with the Lord didn't end once the cameras started rolling. During an interview with Daily Wire's Morning Wire, Majors explained that religion has guided his career for years. "My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has been in my life my entire life," he said.

The actor, whose mother is an ordained minister, grew up Methodist and Baptist and described God as the anchor of his life. "I prayed about the role before I took it," he revealed, adding that he prayed on set every day, asking God to "let me hear, see, feel and know everything you need me to in order to play this role." That role is Clay Saunders, a retired Delta Force officer fighting “Islamic terrorists” who seize a pro-Palestinian encampment at a liberal college and impose Sharia law. The movie, released Sept. 16, has drawn heavy criticism for its far-right propaganda and Islamophobia. In one scene, Majors' character claims Islam will conquer the West through immigration, women's wombs and America's freedoms. The actor previously told Daily Wire subscribers that he read the script and saw an opportunity to challenge himself. "I don't really have the answers to this," he recalled thinking. "So, this is something that I should engage in, you know, in order to grow." Majors also discussed his approach to playing Saunders, explaining that the character's military background presented a different challenge from his previous roles. He researched Delta Force training and pushed himself physically throughout filming.

"I got to do my own stunts," he said, before adding, "Sometimes not on purpose." That joke about unintended stunts has some history. During production, Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally crashed through an unsecured window and fell about six feet. Kilcoyne reportedly required stitches, and the incident intensified an IATSE crew strike over alleged safety violations. Producer Dallas Sonnier responded by mocking the union representatives, declaring, "The actors' fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps." He separately said, "We don't negotiate with communists." The film is among Majors' highest-profile new roles since his 2023 misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions cost him his role as Marvel's Kang the Conqueror. Now rebuilding his career outside the studio system, Majors told Morning Wire that he's already working on additional projects and hopes to have several films arriving in 2027.