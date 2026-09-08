Meagan Good Calls Jonathan Majors Her 'Martin' in Birthday Post

Bernice King previously rejected the framing—saying, “My mother wasn’t a prop”—while Good and Majors married privately in March 2025 and credit each other with healing and rebuilding their lives.

The nickname extends the couple’s long-running Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King comparison, which Good embraced after Majors said she “held me down like a Coretta” during his criminal trial.

Meagan Good called husband Jonathan Majors “My Martin” in a birthday tribute that also described him as her “king,” “protector,” and “greatest earthly treasure.”

Meagan Good is once again leaning into the Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King comparisons surrounding her marriage to Jonathan Majors—this time by giving her husband the “Martin” title herself. Good celebrated Majors’ birthday with an effusive Instagram tribute in which she called him her “king,” “protector,” “teacher,” “lover,” and “greatest earthly treasure.” Buried among the pet names was one with considerably more history attached to it: “My Martin.” “My Love. My best friend. My king. My protector. My teacher. My lover. My Martin,” Good wrote. “My life journey partner. My greatest earthly treasure.”

That line immediately recalls Majors’ controversial description of Good as his “Coretta” after she supported him through his criminal trial. The couple has invoked the comparison for years. In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless assault in the third degree and a second-degree harassment violation stemming from an altercation with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In his first post-verdict interview, Majors discussed Good standing beside him throughout the case. “She’s an angel,” he said. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her.” It wasn’t the first time Majors had invoked Coretta Scott King—or positioned himself in relation to Martin Luther King Jr. During his trial, jurors heard an audio recording in which Majors told Jabbari that he was “a great man” doing important things for his culture and the world. He told her that “the woman that supports me needs to be a great woman,” referencing Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama as examples.

Majors later said he had been using King and Barack Obama as reference points for the kind of man he aspired to become. The repeated comparison appeared to draw a pointed response from the Kings’ daughter, Bernice King. “My mother wasn’t a prop,” she said, according to NBC News. King stressed that her mother had been a peace advocate before meeting her father and played an important role in his opposition to the Vietnam War, adding, “Please understand…my mama was a force.” Good, however, eventually embraced the comparison herself. During a January 2025 appearance on The Breakfast Club, she was asked whether Majors proposed by asking her to become his Coretta. “He didn’t say that,” Good replied, “but I am his Coretta, though.” She also revealed that the pair had previously considered dressing as Martin and Coretta for Halloween.