Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel Following Guilty Verdict in Domestic Violence Trial

Marvel Studios will no longer be working with Jonathan Majors after the 34-year-old actor was found guilty of a single count of assault and one count of harassment.

Dec 18, 2023
John Nacion / Getty Images
John Nacion / Getty Images

Marvel Studios will no longer be working with Jonathan Majors after the 34-year-old actor was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Variety and The Wrap report.

Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement after the guilty verdict was announced:

It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.
 
We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.
 
Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.
 
Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.

This post will be updated.

Marvel StudiosMarvelJonathan Majors

Latest in Pop Culture

