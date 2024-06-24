Eddie Murphy will soon make a comeback as Donkey in the Shrek franchise.

During a press junket for his upcoming Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Murphy announced that the fifth Shrek can be expected before the end of the 2020s. Shrek Forever After arrived in 2010.

"We started doing Shrek four, five months ago, I recorded the first act and we'll be doing it this year," Murphy, 63, told the outlet. "We'll finish it up and there'll be another Shrek that's coming out. And there's a Donkey. Donkey's going to have his own movie. We're gonna do a Donkey."

Murphy guessed that Shrek 5 will debut in 2025. This comes as a treat to longtime fans who've been following the franchise since it began in 2001, with its superstar trio including Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, and Murphy as the aforementioned Donkey.