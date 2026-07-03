Mike Myers

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Two people dancing indoors; one in a red jacket, the other in sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling and holding a phone.
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, and More Inspire Viral Impersonators

Impersonation stars are having a moment.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
Shrek 2 soundtrack cover with Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and other characters. Green vinyl record partially visible.
Music

'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl

The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.

Complex Staff373 days ago
Zendaya in an orange dress on the left, and Shrek, the animated green ogre, smiling on the right.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Joins Cast of Long-Awaited 'Shrek 5'

The 'Euphoria' star will play the daughter of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's characters.

Trace William Cowen506 days ago
Eddie Murphy wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, posing on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Offers Definitive 'Shrek 5' Update and Promises Donkey Standalone Movie

Murphy said the 'Shrek' crew is eyeing a potential 2025 release for the fifth installment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams754 days ago
Shrek cast at premiere event
Pop Culture

‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO

Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
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Mike Myers wearing armour in 'The Pentaverate'
Pop Culture

Mike Myers Set to Play Eight Characters in New Netflix Series

Canadian actor Mike Myers is back to play eight different characters in the new Netflix series 'The Pentaverate," also starring Ken Jeong &amp; Keegan-Michael Key.

Sydney Brasil1585 days ago
halloween-kills-trailer
Pop Culture

Watch Michael Myers in the New Trailer for 'Halloween Kills'

The new trailer features Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' character Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed movie will be out on later this year.

Abel Shifferaw1850 days ago
mike
Pop Culture

‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity

The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.

Trace William Cowen2048 days ago
most influential canadians from scarborough
Pop Culture

The 10 Most Influential Canadians From Scarborough, Ontario

This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.

Tracey Moore2062 days ago
shrek reboot
Pop Culture

'Shrek' Reboot May Try to Hang Onto Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy & Co.

The studio behind 'Despicable Me' is taking on the revitalization of 'Shrek' and 'Puss in Boots.' (Plus the 'Super Mario Bros.' film.)

Alex Galbraith2811 days ago
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Mike Meyers in NYC
Pop Culture

Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil Returned to Announce Midterm Congressional Bid

Jimmy Fallon was set to introduce a Congressional candidate on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday night, when he received an unexpected guest: Dr. Evil.

tara mahadevan2811 days ago
Freddie Mercury aka Rami Malek
Pop Culture

Rami Malek Transforms Into Freddie Mercury in First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for 'Bohemian Rapsody' now.

Victoria L. Johnson2986 days ago
Verne Memorial
Pop Culture

Mike Myers Remembers Verne Troyer on 'Kimmel': 'I Miss Him'

Myers mourns the lost of his 'Austin Powers' co-star and friend.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2998 days ago
Rob Schneider attends the premiere of 'Flatliners'
Pop Culture

Rob Schneider: Alec Baldwin's Trump is Ruining 'SNL'

"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor...he's not a comedian."

Katherine Barner3003 days ago
Austin Powers
Pop Culture

'Austin Powers' Isn't as Problematic as You Remember

On the 20th anniversary of 'Austin Powers,' is it possible that the horny spy isn't as sexist as we remember?

Juca50563364 days ago
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Mike Myers talks about revisiting ‘Wayne’s World’
Pop Culture

Mike Myers Is Down For Another 'Wayne’s World'

Ever wonder what Wayne and Garth would be up to at age 50?

Christopher Turner3614 days ago
Pop Culture

Ontario Man Launches GoFundMe Page To Make ‘Wayne’s World’ Sequel

An Ontario man has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get his 'Wayne's World 3' script read

A Mongillo3798 days ago
Pop Culture

John Oliver And Mike Myers Tell Canadians Not To Vote For Stephen Harper

"Stephen Harper doesn’t care about Muslim people!”

A Mongillo3925 days ago

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