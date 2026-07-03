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Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, and More Inspire Viral Impersonators
Impersonation stars are having a moment.
'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl
The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.
Zendaya Joins Cast of Long-Awaited 'Shrek 5'
The 'Euphoria' star will play the daughter of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's characters.
Eddie Murphy Offers Definitive 'Shrek 5' Update and Promises Donkey Standalone Movie
Murphy said the 'Shrek' crew is eyeing a potential 2025 release for the fifth installment.
‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO
Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.
Mike Myers Set to Play Eight Characters in New Netflix Series
Canadian actor Mike Myers is back to play eight different characters in the new Netflix series 'The Pentaverate," also starring Ken Jeong & Keegan-Michael Key.
Watch Michael Myers in the New Trailer for 'Halloween Kills'
The new trailer features Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' character Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed movie will be out on later this year.
‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity
The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.
The 10 Most Influential Canadians From Scarborough, Ontario
This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.
'Shrek' Reboot May Try to Hang Onto Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy & Co.
The studio behind 'Despicable Me' is taking on the revitalization of 'Shrek' and 'Puss in Boots.' (Plus the 'Super Mario Bros.' film.)
Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil Returned to Announce Midterm Congressional Bid
Jimmy Fallon was set to introduce a Congressional candidate on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday night, when he received an unexpected guest: Dr. Evil.
Rami Malek Transforms Into Freddie Mercury in First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for 'Bohemian Rapsody' now.
Mike Myers Remembers Verne Troyer on 'Kimmel': 'I Miss Him'
Myers mourns the lost of his 'Austin Powers' co-star and friend.
Rob Schneider: Alec Baldwin's Trump is Ruining 'SNL'
"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor...he's not a comedian."
'Austin Powers' Isn't as Problematic as You Remember
On the 20th anniversary of 'Austin Powers,' is it possible that the horny spy isn't as sexist as we remember?
Mike Myers Is Down For Another 'Wayne’s World'
Ever wonder what Wayne and Garth would be up to at age 50?
Ontario Man Launches GoFundMe Page To Make ‘Wayne’s World’ Sequel
An Ontario man has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get his 'Wayne's World 3' script read
John Oliver And Mike Myers Tell Canadians Not To Vote For Stephen Harper
"Stephen Harper doesn’t care about Muslim people!”