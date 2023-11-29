Eddie Murphy Calls Holiday Gatherings 'Buzz in the House' With 10 Children

Eddie Murphy can't wait to share holiday cheer with his ten children.

The actor-comedian, who stars in upcoming Prime Video flick Candy Cane Lane alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, recently spoke to People about spending Christimas time with his large family, which includes six daughters and four sons.

"All the traditional things that everybody does, we do that," Murphy said about holiday plans.

"We have a lot of kids and have a lot of family. And it's just the buzz in the house — it's food, cooking and everybody. I love the Christmas season," he added.