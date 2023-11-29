Eddie Murphy Calls Holiday Gatherings 'Buzz in the House' With 10 Children

Eddie Murphy can't wait to share holiday cheer with his ten children.
The actor-comedian, who stars in upcoming Prime Video flick Candy Cane Lane alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, recently spoke to People about spending Christimas time with his large family, which includes six daughters and four sons.
"All the traditional things that everybody does, we do that," Murphy said about holiday plans.
"We have a lot of kids and have a lot of family. And it's just the buzz in the house — it's food, cooking and everybody. I love the Christmas season," he added.
Murphy's eldest son – and overall eldest child – is Eric, 31, who he had with former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while children Bria, 31, Myles, 28, Shayne, 26, and twins Bella and Zola, 21, are with ex-wife Nicole Murphy. Murphy also has a second eldest son, Christian, 30, with Tamara Hood, daughter Angel, 13, with ex-girlfriend Mel B of the Spice Girls, while Murphy and his fiancée share a son, Max, five, and daughter, Izzy, four.
In 2021, the 62-year-old entertainer spoke on Marc Maron's WTF podcast about being "blessed" with his children. "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," Murphy said.
Candy Cane Lane is sure to be another family favorite, as the film finds protagonist Chris Carver (Murphy), aiming to win his neighborhood's holiday decorating competition, before enlisting his wife, Carol (Ellis Ross), to help break a spell that a magical elf put on him.