Eddie Murphy Says He's Almost Released Music a 'Bunch of Times' Over the Years: 'I Have Lots of Stuff'

Eddie Murphy says he’s "almost put a record out" at multiple points over the years.

To be clear, Murphy, who will next be seen in a new Beverly Hills Cop sequel for Netflix, told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans this week that he’s "never stopped recording" but has instead backed away from any sort of formal release strategy when it comes to the musical side of his art.

"I have lots of stuff," Murphy said during a recent red carpet chat. "I’ve never stopped recording. I just stopped putting stuff out. Every now and then, I’ll put something up on YouTube for free with no advertising or anything."