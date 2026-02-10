Druski’s ‘Coulda Been Love 2’ Trailer Features Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and a Teary Sky Bri

Druski gives love another try on the next installment of his viral dating show, Coulda Been Love.

On Tuesday (February 10), the social media personality and comedian announced the second season of Coulda Been Love, continuing from where the show left off in its 2025 debut. The dating show turns into mayhem when the contestants begin fighting each other over Druski, as witnessed by celebrity guests Sexyy Red, Sukihana, Charleston White, Love Island’s Amaya Espinal, Yung Miami and more. Sky Bri, who Druski was spotted with at a basketball game recently, was also seen crying in the trailer.

Also calling in with insight, as seen in the trailer, is popular streamer Kai Cenat.

Last year, contestant Bambi won Coulda Been Love, earning $50,000 along with claiming that she was pregnant with Druski’s child by the end of the series. While Druski isn’t yet a father, the second season of Coulda Been Love shows that he’s still looking for his perfect match. Among his options isinfluencer Celina Powell, who was last romantically linked to Offset.