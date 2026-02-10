Pop Culture

Druski’s ‘Coulda Been Love 2’ Trailer Features Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and a Teary Sky Bri

Also appearing on the show are Yung Miami, Charleston White and 'Love Island' winner Amaya Espinal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Druski attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Druski gives love another try on the next installment of his viral dating show, Coulda Been Love.

On Tuesday (February 10), the social media personality and comedian announced the second season of Coulda Been Love, continuing from where the show left off in its 2025 debut. The dating show turns into mayhem when the contestants begin fighting each other over Druski, as witnessed by celebrity guests Sexyy Red, Sukihana, Charleston White, Love Island’s Amaya Espinal, Yung Miami and more. Sky Bri, who Druski was spotted with at a basketball game recently, was also seen crying in the trailer.

Also calling in with insight, as seen in the trailer, is popular streamer Kai Cenat.

Last year, contestant Bambi won Coulda Been Love, earning $50,000 along with claiming that she was pregnant with Druski’s child by the end of the series. While Druski isn’t yet a father, the second season of Coulda Been Love shows that he’s still looking for his perfect match. Among his options isinfluencer Celina Powell, who was last romantically linked to Offset.

The winning contestant will get to take home $100,000 and have the bragging rights of stealing Druski’s heart.

Coulda Been Love 2 premieres on Thursday, February 12th at 9PM EST on Druski’s YouTube channel. The series amassed more than 110 million total views across seven episodes of the show’s first season, building off the success of Druski’s other web series, Coulda Been House.

Related Stories

Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Addresses Dr. Umar After Attending NBA Game With OnlyFans Model Sky Bri: ‘Im Sorry'

Could Druski be going official with Sky Bri?

Trey Alston222 days ago
Screenshot from Druski's Megachurch Pastor skit on X.
Pop Culture

Pastor Michael Todd Responds to Druski Megachurch Skit: ‘I Don’t Even Own a Rolls-Royce’

Druski has drawn a polarizing response to his satire on megachurches and its leaders.

Jose Martinez241 days ago
Druski, in a patterned jacket and white pants, stands on stage, then is suspended in the air by wires, with colorful lights and a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Druski Shares Hilarious New Skit About Megachurch Pastors: 'Impregnated Her With the Word of God'

In the new sketch, Druski plays a dripped-out pastor who claims he's raising money for charitable causes abroad.

Joe Price248 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App