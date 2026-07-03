Lucy Liu

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LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 15: Lucy Liu meets fan during the 78th Locarno Film Festival on August 15, 2025 in Locarno, Switzerland. UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Tupac Shakur attending party for the movie "I Like It Like That."
Music

Bokeem Woodbine Hilariously Recalls 2Pac Trying to ‘Spit Game’ at Lucy Liu and Failing

The three were costars in 1997 crime drama 'Gridlock'd,' 2Pac's penultimate film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams332 days ago
disney-anime
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Anthology Gets Trailer and Cast List f/ Lucy Liu, David Harbour, and More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are gearing up to release 'Star Wars: Visions,' a reimagination of the franchise using different anime stylings and various studios.

tara mahadevan1796 days ago
lucy-liu
Pop Culture

Lucy Liu Opens Up About Bill Murray’s ‘Unacceptable and Inexcusable’ Insults on Set of ‘Charlie’s Angels’

During a recent episode of the 'Asian Enough' podcast, Lucy Liu described Bill Murray's toxic behavior towards her on the set of 'Charlie's Angels.'

Joe Price1816 days ago
Nia Long arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Science
Pop Culture

Nia Long Says She Was Denied 'Charlie's Angel' Role Because She 'Looked Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore

"I was like, 'What?'" Long said. "I love Drew Barrymore, I think she's amazing, but I think that was just a nice way to say you're a little too Black."

Xavier Hamilton2191 days ago

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