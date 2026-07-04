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Cardi B Recalls Joining the Bloods as Teen, Says She Stays ‘Clean as a Whistle’ Now

During a recent session on X Spaces, Cardi B confirms she joined a gang as a teen.

Cardi B performing on stage with bright red hair, wearing a colorful, intricate outfit. She's energetically dancing with backup dancers.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

During a recent live session with her fans on X Spaces, Cardi B revealed the parts of her childhood that informed her adulthood.

In her latest fiery Spaces session, Cardi appears to address Akbar V’s ire toward her friend Star. The rapper also denied claims of extortion and brought up her ties with the Bloods gang that she’s referenced on-and-off in her musical career since its beginning.

“I've been bleeding since I was 16, turning 17,” Cardi explained. “I've been Blood since I was 16, turning 17.“

Later on during her rant, Cardi explained that even though she has that background, she doesn’t do anything gang-related currently. “First of all, everybody knows that I’m in a gang. I don't do gang-related stuff,” she said. “We don't do illegal activities. We cannot help that we join in a gang when we was young. However, we don't do no gang related stuff. We are clean as a whistle.”

Cardi and Akbar have been at odds for years. What ignited their beef recently was a post Akbar made on social media urging a certain female rapper to “get in the booth” instead of spending so much time posting on social media.

Cardi took that as a diss and began took to X Spaces saying, “What the fuck are you telling me to get in the booth? Bitch, get in the casket. Get in the ditch, bitch. Nobody give a fuck about you! Bitch, I’m a fucking rich ass bitch. I’m up about $75 million. And you telling me go get in the fucking booth. Bitch, get the fuck outta here! Don’t tell me what the f*ck to do, bitch! I’m a fucking boss!”

Her latest session on X Spaces comes not long after Cardi B was awarded $60,000 from gossip blogger Tasha K over posts allegedly related to her exes and fathers of her children, Offset and Stefon Diggs. The rapper’s legal team documented over two dozen alleged “egregious violations” of a non-disparagement agreement linked to her 2022 defamation victory.

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