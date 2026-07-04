Cardi B Recalls Joining the Bloods as Teen, Says She Stays ‘Clean as a Whistle’ Now

During a recent live session with her fans on X Spaces, Cardi B revealed the parts of her childhood that informed her adulthood.

In her latest fiery Spaces session, Cardi appears to address Akbar V’s ire toward her friend Star. The rapper also denied claims of extortion and brought up her ties with the Bloods gang that she’s referenced on-and-off in her musical career since its beginning.

“I've been bleeding since I was 16, turning 17,” Cardi explained. “I've been Blood since I was 16, turning 17.“

Later on during her rant, Cardi explained that even though she has that background, she doesn’t do anything gang-related currently. “First of all, everybody knows that I’m in a gang. I don't do gang-related stuff,” she said. “We don't do illegal activities. We cannot help that we join in a gang when we was young. However, we don't do no gang related stuff. We are clean as a whistle.”