Bobbi Althoff Spotted in Compton With YG Following Kendrick's 'Pop Out' Show

Bobbi Althoff made an unexpected stop to hang with YG in Compton following Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show on Juneteenth.
In a video clip from Althoff's unexpected appearance, the media personality and podcaster was seen laughing with Compton locals on Instagram Stories. At one point, someone in the video encouraged Althoff to say the Blood phrase "what's brackin?"
"Aye, y'all gon' scare her away, Blood," another person in the video says.
Some on social media are speculating that Althoff was in town for Kendrick's "Not Like Us" video shoot, noting that YG is also a Compton native who was a guest performer during Kendrick's historic show in Inglewood.
Others may recall that Kendrick's current rap nemesis, Drake, was one of Althoff's first major interviews, although the two seemed to have a falling out of sorts when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and when their interview was mysteriously scrubbed from YouTube.
On Keke Palmer's podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Althoff quipped, "I guess we'll never know," when quizzed about why she and Drake hit unfollow on Instagram. She then confirmed that the two had been in contact around the time and described the 6 God as a "very nice person."
After interviewing Drake, Saweetie, Lil Yachty, Offset, and others, Kendrick or YG could be the next rapper that Althoff puts in the hot seat. Or maybe Kendrick really is trying to gather all of Drake's enemies in one room for his highly anticipated visual to accompany the new West Coast anthem "Not Like Us." We'll have to wait to find out.