Blac Chyna Celebrates First Anniversary With Boyfriend Derrick Milano: 'A Year of Pure Magic and Joy With You'

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, and songwriter Derrick Milano are celebrating the "true meaning of love," reaching their official one-year anniversary.
On Monday (May 27), the couple made separate Instagram posts dedicated to their relationship milestone. White, who shares son King Cairo, 11, with Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with Rob Kardashian, originally met in Milano in 2019, before sending him a DM in 2023.
In her Instagram post, White shared a reel montage of herself and Milano, with clips of them eating together, riding in the car, and spending quality time in nature, among other candid shots.
"Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano . 🙏🏽❤️ Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick," White wrote in her Instagram caption. "Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always 🌟🌹 ~ Angela #AnniversaryBlessings."
Milano shared his love for White in a separate Instagram post, praising the model and television personality.
"I found balance, happiness & GOD when I met you & I can’t thank you enough for helping me grow as not only your Man, but a MAN who genuinely loves his woman. This has been one of the best years in my life," Milano wrote in his caption.
Milano, who has written for the likes of Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber, earned a Grammy in 2021 for his work on Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage (Remix)."