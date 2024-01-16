Blac Chyna Celebrates Being Sober for 1 Year and 4 Months: ‘I’m Going For the Two'

“I walk into the house and Derrick had that surprise for me. Today marks one year and four months of my sobriety. 16 months,” she said in the clip with a squeal. “I’m going for the two.”

The 35-year-old has been making major changes in her life. Last year, White made headlines when she announced that she would be undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery and later had her facial fillers dissolved. Recent efforts to reduce her breast size resulted in some scary complications which she chronicled in detail on her Instagram.

The model, who at one point was reportedly earning upwards of $240 million dollars in 2021 via OnlyFans, shut down the account.

“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore—I don’t do it anymore at all,” she said on The Jason Lee Show in March, per the New York Post. “I’m just changing everything about me. It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

Her children, King Cairo and Dream, were also at the center of her decision to leave the NSFW website behind.

Last month, White and her ex Tyga, with whom she shares son King Cairo, 11, reportedly reached a custody agreement over the child.

According to TMZ, the two will share legal and physical custody, including "mutual decision-making on their son's health, education and general welfare."