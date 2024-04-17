Blac Chyna on Industry Pressure to Get Plastic Surgery: 'It Was Really Just to Appease the Male Species'

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is opening up about her experiences with plastic surgery.

The 35-year-old model and media personality reflected on her journey during an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, sharing that she first thought about going under the knife at a young age. She told the publication that she realized she was already developed physically at age 12 but with a flat chest.

“I couldn’t wait to turn 18, get me some boobs ... like going bra shopping was so much fun, you couldn’t tell me nothing,” White told the LA Times. “I wanted to look like a woman before my time, in which all of that stuff is going to come with age. You start to fill out, and then you start to thin out and I feel like I’m starting to thin out.”

White explained how she became more determined to get cosmetic procedures done because of her experiences working as an exotic dancer and based on the societal beauty standards prevalent in her industry.

“You’re looking around and seeing fully developed women like that, you’re like ‘I want to look like that,’ how am I going to make some money when they got big old booties and I got this little rump?” she recalled. “I needed a big rump, so that’s what I went and I got. Video vixens at the time had the breasts and the body and all of that and it was really just to appease the male species, to collect money from them.”

White claimed that she gained more lucrative opportunities after getting butt injections and breast implants, before moving to face and lip fillers, suggesting that the women she saw making the most money had those things done.

“I wanted that Hollywood look, like the Angelina Jolie carved out symmetrical face,” White confessed. “I just wanted everything to be perfect and structured, because most of the magazines and the models, they have very symmetrical faces, and the lips needed to be a certain way, but for me, I kind of started to go overboard.”

After deepening her Christian faith in 2022, White began a journey into sobriety and began to reverse her butt and breast enhancements.

“So many women have died from surgery, you know, and what I’ve learned is [that] most of the time, we do it for ourselves, but [that] nine times out of 10, we do it for other people or men,” said White. “It’s so crazy to me because some men might not like big boobs or they don’t love big booties and you went and got a big booty.”

White isn’t the only celebrity to open up about procedures they ended up regretting.

Nicki Minaj didn’t specify what cosmetic work she had gotten done but expressed similar remorse while speaking on a November episode of The Run-Through with Vogue.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to—more than likely, not definitely, more than likely—look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,’” Minaj shared at the time. “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”