Blac Chyna Says Breast Implant Reduction Surgery Caused Health Complications

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, revealed she suffered from complications related to her breast implants.
On Sunday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram and revealed she underwent a procedure to reverse her breast augmentation.
“Earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what? I wanna take out my boobs. I’m over it, I’m kind of tired of the fake look, they’re too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore,” she said in a black-and-white video while wearing a beanie and a compression wrap across her chest.
White, whose former implants were size 585 CC (cubic centimeters), said that her doctor suggested she gradually go “smaller and then smaller” to allow her skin enough time to retract and avoid sagging.
Things took a turn when White went down to a 385 CC with White describing it as “the worst thing that could possibly happen.”
“When I went in there my left breast was encapsulated where the muscle had contracted around the implant, and it was just so painful,” she said, adding that this had never happened to her all of the times she had work done on her breasts.
The model and media personality then said she underwent a second surgery on Dec. 21, opting to go down to 190 cc.
“My doctor told me that I needed some type of implant, because if I don’t do some type of implant… Basically? My boobs are just gonna be mush.”
Despite the “expensive” surgeries and the upkeep necessary, White said she was “very happy” to be part of the “Itty Bitty Titty Committee.”
Halfway through the nearly six-minute video, White confessed that she also underwent a tattoo removal procedure and shared her excitement for the New Year.
2023 was a milestone year for White for many reasons. At the top of the year, she made headlines when she announced she would be reversing a number of cosmetic procedures including breast and butt augmentations and the removal of her facial fillers.
In April, she received an honorary doctorate degree in liberal arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.
She announced in July that she was celebrating 10 months of sobriety and embracing a new lifestyle of clean eating and fitness.
Despite a lengthy legal battle with rapper Tyga over the custody of their 10-year-old son, King, the estranged couple were reportedly able to come to a settlement last month. At the time, TMZ reported that the couple would share legal and physical custody of the child, including "mutual decision-making on their son's health, education and general welfare."