Music

Angela Yee Says She Had a 'Great Run' on 'The Breakfast Club,' Wanted to 'Grow'

The media personality explained that she wanted to curate her own shows apart from 'The Breakfast Club.'

Angela Yee attends Power 105.1 Power Sessions 2025 on December 13, 2025 in New York City.
Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Angela Yee is revisiting why she left The Breakfast Club after spending over a decade on the hit radio program.

The media personality, who hosts Way Up With Angela Yee and podcast Lip Service, explained to Maury Povich her reasons for departing The Breakfast Club in 2022. The show is now hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious with Loren LoRosa as correspondent.

Around the 17-minute mark of the podcast, Yee said spending 12 years on The Breakfast Club was a “long time” compared to other radio hosts.

“I don't think there's a show that's had the same cast in radio for that long. So, it was a great run,” Yee explained. “We got into the Radio Hall of Fame. I kind of felt like I needed to grow from that space and do something else.”

The talk show host added that she wasn’t “challenging” herself enough at The Breakfast Club and wanted to evolve in separate endeavors.

“I really wanted to have my own show. I wanted to be able to curate my own content. There's a lot of things that I wanted to do that wouldn't have worked on that show,” Yee said. “And I really wanted it to be something that felt more like me because when you're on with a cast of people, everything that somebody else does is also comes as part of, ‘You did it, too.’

“And I don't want to be accountable for anything else. I just wanted to be accountable for myself,” she added. “Good, bad, ugly, whatever. I wanted to really call the shots and be the boss, and so I just felt like it had been time.”

Last May, Yee told media personality Carlos King that she’s friendly with Envy and Charlamagne but doesn’t quite “miss” her former co-hosts.

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