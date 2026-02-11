Angela Yee Says She Had a 'Great Run' on 'The Breakfast Club,' Wanted to 'Grow'

Angela Yee is revisiting why she left The Breakfast Club after spending over a decade on the hit radio program.

The media personality, who hosts Way Up With Angela Yee and podcast Lip Service, explained to Maury Povich her reasons for departing The Breakfast Club in 2022. The show is now hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious with Loren LoRosa as correspondent.

Around the 17-minute mark of the podcast, Yee said spending 12 years on The Breakfast Club was a “long time” compared to other radio hosts.

“I don't think there's a show that's had the same cast in radio for that long. So, it was a great run,” Yee explained. “We got into the Radio Hall of Fame. I kind of felt like I needed to grow from that space and do something else.”