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Latest Stories

Cardi B smiling in plaid dress, long ombre hair, at a music event
Music

Cardi B Says ‘Coach Bag’ Line From "Like What" Is a Cam'ron Reference: 'This Is Just Real New York Sh*t'

The rapper cleared the air after fans took issue with her dissing Coach bags on her latest song.

Alex Ocho875 days ago
Cover art for Lloyd Banks new project
Music

Lloyd Banks Unleashes New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2' f/ Jadakiss, Dave East, Tony Yayo, and More

Lloyd Banks has dropped off his latest album, 'The Course of the Inevitable 2,' which boasts features from Jadakiss, Dave East, Conway the Machine, and more.

tara mahadevan1472 days ago
Vado 'Long Run Vol. 2' project
Music

Vado Shares New Project 'Long Run Vol. 2' f/ Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks and More

More than two years after the release of his last album, 'Long Run Vol. 1,' Harlem legend Vado returns with his latest project 'Long Run Vol. 2.'

Brad Callas1646 days ago
Dave East, Lloyd Banks, and Vado
Music

Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East Join Forces for New Group The Council

Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have united to form their own supergroup called The Council, and will appear together on Vado's next project.

Jordan Rose1683 days ago
Vado, Dave East, Lloyd Banks single.
Music

Premiere: Vado Connects With Dave East and Lloyd Banks for "Respect the Jux"

Vado has returned to deliver his new single "Respect the Jux," set to appear on his upcoming project 'Long Run Vol. 2' as well as in a movie.

Jordan Rose1733 days ago
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camron-rant
Music

Cam’ron Slams Unnamed Associates for 'Lying on' Him and Karen Civil for 'Robbing People'

Cam'ron took to Instagram to warn some unnamed associates that he will expose them if they continue to throw dirt on his name. He also called out Karen Civil.

tara mahadevan1771 days ago
Lloyd Banks — 'The Course of the Inevitable'
Music

Lloyd Banks Shares New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable' f/ Styles P, Benny The Butcher, and More

G-Unit’s prodigal son, Lloyd Banks, made his highly anticipated return on Friday with his first album since 2010, 'The Course of the Inevitable.'

Xavier Hamilton1878 days ago
EQ
Music

What You Need to Know About Equity, Roc Nation's Independent Distribution Platform

We spoke with Krystian Santini, president of Equity, to get the lowdown on what to expect from Roc Nation's independent distribution company.

edwinortiz2565 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Lloyd Banks' New Mixtape 'All Or Nothing: Live It Up'

G-Unit's Lloyd Banks drops his long awaited 'All Or Nothing: Live It Up' mixtape.

Eric Diep3590 days ago
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Music

Listen to Vado's "You Already" f/ Chinx, 2 Chainz and Ace Hood

Vado continues to impress with this new song.

Justin Davis4387 days ago
Music

Listen to Vado's "Believe Me" Freestyle

Vado adds some Harlem swag to Lil Wayne's new single.

Justin Davis4455 days ago
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Music

Vado Releases His Mixtape "Sinatra"

Vado releases his first project under We The Best Music.

Justin Davis4548 days ago
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Music

Vado Demands Respect In "Look Me In My Eyes" Music Video with Rick Ross and French Montana

Vado's new project <em>Sinatra</em> comes out later today.

edwinortiz4548 days ago
Music

Vado Pays Tribute to Jay Z With "Pimpin"

He samples the Jay Z classic on a new song off his "Sinatra" EP.

Dharmic X4549 days ago
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Vado Rick Ross French Montana Look Me in My Eyes
Music

Listen To Vado's New Single "Look Me In My Eyes" Featuring Rick Ross & French Montana

From Vado's upcoming EP "Sinatra." First thing to take from this new single "Look Me In My Eyes" is that it sees the return of super-producer Scott Storch.

Justin Davis4608 days ago
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Music

Vado Lists Dream Collaboration & Most Embarrassing Moment for Complex Individuals

Watch Vado list his dream collaboration and most embarrassing moment for Complex Individuals.

edwinortiz4737 days ago
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Music

Listen: Vado f/ French Montana, Pusha T, & Chinx Drugz "Till My Wrist Hurt (Kopy)"

A new banger off the upcoming "Slime Flu 4" project.

Dharmic X4739 days ago

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