Latest Stories
Cardi B Says ‘Coach Bag’ Line From "Like What" Is a Cam'ron Reference: 'This Is Just Real New York Sh*t'
The rapper cleared the air after fans took issue with her dissing Coach bags on her latest song.
Lloyd Banks Unleashes New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2' f/ Jadakiss, Dave East, Tony Yayo, and More
Lloyd Banks has dropped off his latest album, 'The Course of the Inevitable 2,' which boasts features from Jadakiss, Dave East, Conway the Machine, and more.
Vado Shares New Project 'Long Run Vol. 2' f/ Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks and More
More than two years after the release of his last album, 'Long Run Vol. 1,' Harlem legend Vado returns with his latest project 'Long Run Vol. 2.'
Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East Join Forces for New Group The Council
Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have united to form their own supergroup called The Council, and will appear together on Vado's next project.
Premiere: Vado Connects With Dave East and Lloyd Banks for "Respect the Jux"
Vado has returned to deliver his new single "Respect the Jux," set to appear on his upcoming project 'Long Run Vol. 2' as well as in a movie.
Cam’ron Slams Unnamed Associates for 'Lying on' Him and Karen Civil for 'Robbing People'
Cam'ron took to Instagram to warn some unnamed associates that he will expose them if they continue to throw dirt on his name. He also called out Karen Civil.
Lloyd Banks Shares New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable' f/ Styles P, Benny The Butcher, and More
G-Unit’s prodigal son, Lloyd Banks, made his highly anticipated return on Friday with his first album since 2010, 'The Course of the Inevitable.'
What You Need to Know About Equity, Roc Nation's Independent Distribution Platform
We spoke with Krystian Santini, president of Equity, to get the lowdown on what to expect from Roc Nation's independent distribution company.
Stream and Download Lloyd Banks' New Mixtape 'All Or Nothing: Live It Up'
G-Unit's Lloyd Banks drops his long awaited 'All Or Nothing: Live It Up' mixtape.
Premiere: DJ Bobby Trends Shares Studio Footage of Chinx and Vado's "Deep Cover" Freestyle Session
#RIPChinx.
Listen to Vado's "You Already" f/ Chinx, 2 Chainz and Ace Hood
Vado continues to impress with this new song.
Listen to Vado's "Believe Me" Freestyle
Vado adds some Harlem swag to Lil Wayne's new single.
Vado Releases His Mixtape "Sinatra"
Vado releases his first project under We The Best Music.
Vado Demands Respect In "Look Me In My Eyes" Music Video with Rick Ross and French Montana
Vado's new project <em>Sinatra</em> comes out later today.
Vado Pays Tribute to Jay Z With "Pimpin"
He samples the Jay Z classic on a new song off his "Sinatra" EP.
Listen To Vado's New Single "Look Me In My Eyes" Featuring Rick Ross & French Montana
From Vado's upcoming EP "Sinatra." First thing to take from this new single "Look Me In My Eyes" is that it sees the return of super-producer Scott Storch.
Vado Lists Dream Collaboration & Most Embarrassing Moment for Complex Individuals
Watch Vado list his dream collaboration and most embarrassing moment for Complex Individuals.
Listen: Vado f/ French Montana, Pusha T, & Chinx Drugz "Till My Wrist Hurt (Kopy)"
A new banger off the upcoming "Slime Flu 4" project.