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Why iHeartRadio Reportedly Kept ‘RHOA’ Star K. Michelle and Angela Yee Apart

How a decade-old Breakfast Club interview reportedly prompted staff to keep K. Michelle and Angela Yee apart at iHeartRadio.

K. Michelle and Angela Yee Had to Be Physically Restrained from One Another
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images | Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • During K. Michelle’s recent iHeartRadio visit to promote her upcoming country album Jesus & Whiskey, staff reportedly kept her physically separated from Angela Yee inside the Manhattan studios so the two wouldn’t cross paths, though the company denies any special security measures.
  • Their long-running tension stems from a 2016 Breakfast Club interview where guests joked about K. Michelle’s intimate hygiene, which she later confronted Yee over on-air, accusing her of laughing along and amplifying the disrespect in a way that threatened her album rollout.
  • The renewed drama arrives just as K. Michelle pivots from R&B to country with Jesus & Whiskey, leveraging her long-standing country influences and recent national TV performance on Live with Kelly and Mark ahead of the album’s October 16 release.

K. Michelle's latest visit to The Breakfast Club reportedly came with an unusual behind-the-scenes precaution: keeping her as far away from Angela Yee as possible.

According to Page Six, iHeartRadio staff deliberately separated the two personalities during K. Michelle's recent stop at the network's Manhattan headquarters, ensuring the pair never crossed paths as the singer promoted her upcoming country album, Jesus & Whiskey.

The precautions reportedly went beyond simply avoiding an awkward encounter. Sources told Page Six that K. Michelle was placed in a different green room than Breakfast Club guests typically use because Yee—who now hosts Way Up with Angela Yee immediately after the morning show from the same building—was also on-site.

An iHeart spokesperson denied there were any formal security measures, telling the outlet, "There were no security requests from either party, and they did not see each other while at the iHeart studios."

The bad blood dates back to 2016, when Maino and Uncle Murda appeared on The Breakfast Club and joked about rumors surrounding K. Michelle's intimate hygiene.

K. Michelle later accused Yee of doing more than sitting through the conversation, claiming the radio host laughed along and revived the topic just before the interview wrapped, giving the insults new life.

Weeks later, while promoting More Issues Than Vogue, K. Michelle turned her album interview into a confrontation, calling out Yee live on the air.

Visibly frustrated, the singer argued that Yee's handling of the earlier interview wasn't just disrespectful—it threatened to overshadow her album rollout. Pointing directly at the host, K. Michelle told her, "It was wrong, it was inappropriate, and you didn't think."

She also questioned why another woman would amplify comments she viewed as degrading.

Yee remained largely silent during the exchange before later explaining on social media and in interviews that she intentionally chose not to engage because she believed K. Michelle was trying to create a dramatic reality-TV moment for Love & Hip Hop.

Ironically, history resurfaced just as K. Michelle is entering one of the biggest creative pivots of her career. The multi-platinum singer recently announced Jesus & Whiskey, her first full-length country album, arriving October 16, and released the project's title track alongside a national television performance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The Memphis native has long spoken about her country influences, having earned a scholarship to Florida A&M University partly because of her yodeling ability before breaking through as an R&B star.

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