Why iHeartRadio Reportedly Kept ‘RHOA’ Star K. Michelle and Angela Yee Apart

The renewed drama arrives just as K. Michelle pivots from R&B to country with Jesus & Whiskey, leveraging her long-standing country influences and recent national TV performance on Live with Kelly and Mark ahead of the album’s October 16 release.

Their long-running tension stems from a 2016 Breakfast Club interview where guests joked about K. Michelle’s intimate hygiene, which she later confronted Yee over on-air, accusing her of laughing along and amplifying the disrespect in a way that threatened her album rollout.

During K. Michelle’s recent iHeartRadio visit to promote her upcoming country album Jesus & Whiskey, staff reportedly kept her physically separated from Angela Yee inside the Manhattan studios so the two wouldn’t cross paths, though the company denies any special security measures.

K. Michelle's latest visit to The Breakfast Club reportedly came with an unusual behind-the-scenes precaution: keeping her as far away from Angela Yee as possible. According to Page Six, iHeartRadio staff deliberately separated the two personalities during K. Michelle's recent stop at the network's Manhattan headquarters, ensuring the pair never crossed paths as the singer promoted her upcoming country album, Jesus & Whiskey.

The precautions reportedly went beyond simply avoiding an awkward encounter. Sources told Page Six that K. Michelle was placed in a different green room than Breakfast Club guests typically use because Yee—who now hosts Way Up with Angela Yee immediately after the morning show from the same building—was also on-site. An iHeart spokesperson denied there were any formal security measures, telling the outlet, "There were no security requests from either party, and they did not see each other while at the iHeart studios." The bad blood dates back to 2016, when Maino and Uncle Murda appeared on The Breakfast Club and joked about rumors surrounding K. Michelle's intimate hygiene. K. Michelle later accused Yee of doing more than sitting through the conversation, claiming the radio host laughed along and revived the topic just before the interview wrapped, giving the insults new life. Weeks later, while promoting More Issues Than Vogue, K. Michelle turned her album interview into a confrontation, calling out Yee live on the air.