Amanda Seyfried Says She Turned Down Starring Role on TV Show Because It Had Too Many Sex Scenes

Key Takeaways
- Amanda Seyfried revealed during the Hamptons Film Festival said she passed on a television series that would have required her to frequently film sex scenes.
- Seyfried explained that having two children with her estranged husband Thomas Sadoski, has motivated her to decline most intimate scenes.
- The actress called the scenes “weirder” as she gets older.
Amanda Seyfried revealed one of her harder limits when it comes to accepting roles.
The actress revealed that she declined a role in an unspecified TV series due to sex scenes during a Hamptons International Film Festival panel on Oct. 4 hosted by Alec Baldwin. Seyfried also shared her discomfort with being in intimate scenes, although she’s been an entertainer for thirty years.
“Our jobs are weird,” she said, according to People. “And as I get older, it gets weirder. We have to be romantic with people that we’re not romantic with.”
“Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it’s really uncomfortable. But I can’t believe back in the day I was just like, ‘We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out,” Seyfried continued.
The Mean Girls star then recalled passing on a show which would require her to simulate sex “all the time” and intentionally avoids similar projects. “Doesn’t matter [who it’s with] ... I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now,” she explained.
“Maybe if [the project] came along again [at a later point], maybe I’d be in a different space. But I don’t wanna deal with being naked with a stranger.”
Seyfried, who’s separated from her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski, also pointed to her children Nina, 9, and a 6-year-old son, as the causes for her setting boundaries about NSFW scenes.
Last February, Seyfried shared that she wore a “prosthetic butthole" while performing in a nude scene in 2025 movie The Testament of Ann Lee.
"I was pregnant and naked, but I wasn't naked at all," she told BBC Radio 2, per Yahoo! Entertainment, adding, "and at the end of the movie, I'm standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin. I felt so free."