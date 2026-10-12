Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Says She Turned Down Starring Role on TV Show Because It Had Too Many Sex Scenes

The actress didn't "wanna deal" with the discomfort of acting out sex.

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 13 : Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd' during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 13, 2026.
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Amanda Seyfried revealed during the Hamptons Film Festival said she passed on a television series that would have required her to frequently film sex scenes.
  • Seyfried explained that having two children with her estranged husband Thomas Sadoski, has motivated her to decline most intimate scenes.
  • The actress called the scenes “weirder” as she gets older.

Amanda Seyfried revealed one of her harder limits when it comes to accepting roles.

The actress revealed that she declined a role in an unspecified TV series due to sex scenes during a Hamptons International Film Festival panel on Oct. 4 hosted by Alec Baldwin. Seyfried also shared her discomfort with being in intimate scenes, although she’s been an entertainer for thirty years.

“Our jobs are weird,” she said, according to People. “And as I get older, it gets weirder. We have to be romantic with people that we’re not romantic with.”

“Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it’s really uncomfortable. But I can’t believe back in the day I was just like, ‘We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out,” Seyfried continued.

The Mean Girls star then recalled passing on a show which would require her to simulate sex “all the time” and intentionally avoids similar projects. “Doesn’t matter [who it’s with] ... I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now,” she explained.

“Maybe if [the project] came along again [at a later point], maybe I’d be in a different space. But I don’t wanna deal with being naked with a stranger.”

Seyfried, who’s separated from her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski, also pointed to her children Nina, 9, and a 6-year-old son, as the causes for her setting boundaries about NSFW scenes.

Last February, Seyfried shared that she wore a “prosthetic butthole" while performing in a nude scene in 2025 movie The Testament of Ann Lee.

"I was pregnant and naked, but I wasn't naked at all," she told BBC Radio 2, per Yahoo! Entertainment, adding, "and at the end of the movie, I'm standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin. I felt so free."

Related Stories

Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Style

Amanda Seyfried Wears Givenchy to TIFF Premiere of ‘The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd'

The actress wore the vibrant look to the premiere of 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd' at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Joe Price29 days ago
(L-R) Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seyfried Recalls Channing Tatum Accidentally Peeing on Her Leg: 'I Was Screaming'

She also revealed how she saved a crew member from almost drinking Tatum's urine while filming 2010's 'Dear John.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
Amanda Seyfried (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "The Housemaid" at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Moves In With Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Housemaid’ Trailer and It Gets Messy Fast

Fans agree the first trailer gets the book just right — but warn the twist will hit harder than you expect.

Maggie Ekberg391 days ago

Trending

1
MusicK-Pop Newcomers A2O Lite and A2O Soul Make Their Debut With “NEON” and “SUPERSTAR”
2
SneakersAPB x Air Jordan 11 'Made for Locals': Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicThe 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked
4
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
5
Pop CultureThe Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started
6
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App