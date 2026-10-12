Amanda Seyfried Says She Turned Down Starring Role on TV Show Because It Had Too Many Sex Scenes

Amanda Seyfried revealed one of her harder limits when it comes to accepting roles.

The actress revealed that she declined a role in an unspecified TV series due to sex scenes during a Hamptons International Film Festival panel on Oct. 4 hosted by Alec Baldwin. Seyfried also shared her discomfort with being in intimate scenes, although she’s been an entertainer for thirty years.

“Our jobs are weird,” she said, according to People. “And as I get older, it gets weirder. We have to be romantic with people that we’re not romantic with.”

“Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it’s really uncomfortable. But I can’t believe back in the day I was just like, ‘We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out,” Seyfried continued.

The Mean Girls star then recalled passing on a show which would require her to simulate sex “all the time” and intentionally avoids similar projects. “Doesn’t matter [who it’s with] ... I don’t wanna do it. I’m uncomfortable with it. I’m not into it right now,” she explained.