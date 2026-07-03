Featured
A breakdown of the Alec Baldwin shooting incident that killed Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ movie set. Here’s more on the search warrant, IATSE, & much more.Karla Rodriguez
Life
People Outraged After Donald Trump Suggests Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun That Killed 'Rust' Crew Member
He added that Baldwin is a “cuckoo-bird,” a “nutjob,” and that when there’s usually somebody like that, “in my opinion, he had something to do with it.”Brenton Blanchet
Attorneys for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have suggested the fatal prop gun accident on set might have been the result of “sabotage.”Joe Price
Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin Makes First On-Camera Remarks About 'Rust' Shooting That Killed 'Friend' Halyna Hutchins
"This is a one in a trillion episode," Baldwin said of the accident that saw him fire a prop gun with live ammo that killed "friend" Halyna Hutchins.Brenton Blanchet