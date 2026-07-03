Alec Baldwin

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Olivia Munn arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Pop Culture

Olivia Munn Claims Alec Baldwin Got Her Fired From ’30 Rock’

The Avery Jessup role ultimately went to Elizabeth Banks.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Hilaria Baldwin 'Laughs Off' Fake Spanish Accent Controversy Amid Growing Protests
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Controversy Resurfaces After NYC Lunch Appearance

The renewed attention follows a Gurus Magazine lunch appearance, years after online scrutiny over Baldwin’s background and shifting accent began in 2020.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Alec Baldwin in a suit and Hilaria Baldwin in a beige dress pose together at an event with a poster in the background.
Life

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Pre-Teen Daughter's Controversial Outfit

Hilaria Baldwin is responding to backlash after getting slammed online for her daughter Carmen’s controversial outfit.

Helen Storms178 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a red dress pose at an event for the American Museum of Natural History.
Life

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Sold a Picture of Her Baby For a Shocking Sum

Hilaria Baldwin sold the first baby photo of her oldest child for an incredibly hefty sum.

Helen Storms219 days ago
Alec Baldwin at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, wearing a dark suit and light blue shirt, standing against a red backdrop.
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Pushes Back on Deposition Request in Ongoing 'Rust' Lawsuit

Baldwin’s lawyers are pushing back against a Sept. 19 deposition, seeking to avoid duplicate questioning in two 'Rust'-related lawsuits.

Mark Elibert308 days ago
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Nicki Minaj
Music

What Is the Nicki Minaj TikTok Trend That Even Ciara Is Doing?

Minaj's poolside pose in her 2013 music video for "High School" inspired the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
Shi LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Looks Back on Living in Central Park: 'You Can Just Chill'

The actor revealed that he was living in the park while prepping for the Broadway play 'Orphans' around 2013.

tara mahadevan435 days ago
Image of Alec Baldwin wearing black.
Pop Culture

‘Rust’ Director Was Too ‘Busy Hitting Myself in the Face’ to Watch Alec Baldwin’s Reality Show

Joel Souza apparently wasn't a fan of Baldwin's reality show, which documented the actor amid his involuntary manslaughter trial.

Will Lavin442 days ago
Alec Baldwin portrays an older man with a beard, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a brown jacket, in the first trailer for 'Rust.'
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Stars in the First Trailer for 'Rust'

The movie faced significant delays and uncertainty after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Joe Price479 days ago
(L) 50 Cent with his arm around Pete Davidson. (R) 50 Cent shakes hands with Alec Baldwin.
Music

50 Cent Rubs Shoulders With Pete Davidson, Alec Baldwin at Planet Hollywood NYC Launch

Fif also chopped it up with Whoopi Goldberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Planet Hollywood NYC opening.

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago
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Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the SNL50: The Anniversary Special after party at The Plaza Hotel on February 17, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Wanted to 'Kill Himself' After 'Rust' Shooting

Hilaria said her husband had "survivor's guilt" after the on-set incident in 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams500 days ago
Alec Baldwin attends opening night of the 10th Annual Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival at Directors Guild Of America.
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Says He Was Diagnosed With PTSD Following 'Rust' Shooting: 'Happier When I’m Asleep'

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, said he would sometimes ask, "Why couldn't it have been me?"

Joe Price512 days ago
Quentin Tarantino speaks onstage at the "Jackie Brown" screening during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 14, 2024 in New York City/Alec Baldwin attends a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game" at the Regal UA East Hampton on July 20, 2024 in East Hampton, New York
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino on Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' Shooting: 'The Actor's 10% Responsible'

On Bill Maher's podcast 'Club Random,' the filmmaker said that the greater responsiblity belonged to the armorer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams691 days ago
Alec Baldwin is wearing a dark suit and glasses while looking off to the side during an event
Pop Culture

Judge in Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Case Rips Prosecutors for Withholding Evidence

First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer issued an order last week slamming prosecutors for “intentionally and deliberately” withholding important evidence.

Trey Alston713 days ago
Alec Baldwin hugs a woman in a professional setting, both appearing happy and engaged in conversation
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Breaks Down in Tears, Celebrates After 'Rust' Case Gets Dismissed (UPDATE)

The actor was tried for involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams735 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Rust’ Armorer Sentenced to 18 Months for Death of Halyna Hutchins

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty in the fatal shooting of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Jaelani Turner-Williams824 days ago
Pop Culture

Fatal Alec Baldwin Shooting on 'Rust' Set Leads to Involuntary Manslaughter Verdict Against Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge earlier this year when his case was revived following a grand jury indictment.

Jose Martinez863 days ago
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to New Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in 'Rust' Shooting, Faces 18 Months in Prison If Convicted (UPDATE)

The indictment comes after prosecutors presented new forensic evidence that shows Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger.

Mark Elibert910 days ago

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