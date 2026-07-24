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Let's go back to a galaxy far, far away with Lucasfilm's 'Shadows of the Empire'Jamie Iovine
Pop Culture
PlayStation Is Ending Physical Disc Production for All New Games: Everything You Need to Know
The move is attributed to what PlayStation describes as "shifting trends" among consumers.Trace William Cowen
Everything we've learned about 'GTA VI' through dozens of new images.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release Inches Closer With Price Reveal, New Screenshots: Get a Closer Look
For a more heightened gameplay experience, fans can opt for the Ultimate Edition at a slightly higher price point.Trace William Cowen