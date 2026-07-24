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Atari
Pop Culture

Atari Signs Deal With Universal Pictures To Turn 10 Classic Games Into Movies

Both 'Centipede' and its sequel 'Millipede' made the cut. A 'Pitfall!' movie, sadly, will have to wait.

Trey Alston1 day ago
Inde Navarette Goes Back to Her Twitch Streamer Roots as She Receives a Rare 'Call of Duty' Game Worth $1,000
Pop Culture

'Obsession' Star Inde Navarrette Reunites with 'Call of Duty' Fans and a $1,000 MW2 Treasure

The ‘Obsession’ star reunites with the Call of Duty community that knew her first, scoring a sealed 'Modern Warfare 2' grail live in front of fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan is Attached to Direct New 'Call of Duty' Movie
Pop Culture

'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Bringing 'Call of Duty' to Theaters in 2028

The 'Yellowstone' mastermind is teaming with Peter Berg for a grounded, big-screen 'Call of Duty' saga that could open the door to more franchise projects.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Mario Kart Tour is Shutting Down After 7 Years
Pop Culture

Nintendo Is Shutting Down 'Mario Kart Tour' for Good This September

Nintendo is pulling the plug on its mobile racer, with final bonuses, free Gold Pass perks and no offline version once servers go dark in September.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
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A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
'GTA 6' Rumored to be the Most Expensive Game Release to Date
Pop Culture

Will 'GTA 6' Be the Most Expensive Game Launch Ever?

Leaked edition prices, billion-dollar development estimates and a confirmed November 2026 launch date have fans asking how much 'GTA 6' will really cost on day one.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
PlayStation 5 Owners are Getting Fried with Ridiculous Price Increases
Pop Culture

SanDisk’s Official PS5 SSDs Now Cost More Than Your PlayStation

SanDisk’s new officially licensed PS5 SSD lineup tops out near $3,000 as AI-fueled memory shortages send upgrade prices through the roof.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Collage of vibrant illustrations for "Grand Theft Auto VI," featuring action scenes with cars, boats, helicopters, and characters.
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Cover Art, Preorder Details Revealed: What to Know

The most anticipated game of all-time is finally on the horizon.

Joe Price37 days ago
'The Legend of Zelda' Drops a Switch Remake of the Classic 'Ocarina of Time' Video Game
Pop Culture

Nintendo Reveals 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' Remake for Switch 2

Nintendo teased the 1998 N64 classic for Switch 2, but fans are still waiting to see how gameplay and story will evolve.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
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Jack Hoppus and Mark Hoppus visit the Nintendo booth during the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention.
Pop Culture

Son of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Credited as ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’ Technical Designer

Jack Hoppus appeared in a recent video on the making of 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.'

Jose Martinez54 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
'GTA VI' Still on Track for November 19 Release, But No Price Yet
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Still Set for November 2026 as Fans Brace for Sticker Shock

Take-Two says the long-delayed sequel is still locked in for 2026, but a mystery price has fans bracing for sticker shock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago

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