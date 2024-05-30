Pam Grier Says 'Bones' Costar Snoop Dogg Was Good at Kissing: 'He Can Smooch'

Pam Grier and Snoop Dogg are longtime friends.

They met on the set of the 2000 film Bones, in which Snoop played the main character, Jimmy Bones, and Grier his girlfriend, Pearl. The pair had an intimate scene where they shared a kiss—and Grier had some (very good) notes.

“Oh my God, and he can smooch!” the Foxy Brown star told Jennifer Hudson on Thursday's episode of the talk show of the same name. “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.”