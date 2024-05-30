Pam Grier Says 'Bones' Costar Snoop Dogg Was Good at Kissing: 'He Can Smooch'

Pam Grier and Snoop Dogg are longtime friends.
They met on the set of the 2000 film Bones, in which Snoop played the main character, Jimmy Bones, and Grier his girlfriend, Pearl. The pair had an intimate scene where they shared a kiss—and Grier had some (very good) notes.
“Oh my God, and he can smooch!” the Foxy Brown star told Jennifer Hudson on Thursday's episode of the talk show of the same name. “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.”
The film follows Jimmy Bones, who comes back from the dead to get revenge on his murderers, and the impact of his death on Pearl twenty years later.
Back in January, Uncle Snoop shared his reaction to meeting the actress for the first time during Bones.
“Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “My heart beat fast, yeah, my heart beat fast. So I'm like, ‘Okay, I hear what you're saying. Pam, give me a minute.’”
“I go to the bathroom and faint,” he added. “I fainted, I’m laying on the ground. My security comes in there like, 'Get off this nasty floor. Man, what are you doing?’ I looked up, and I said, ‘I just met Pam Grier.’”
Grier discussed the rapper having fainted, telling Hudson, “When he told me that, I said, ‘Oh my God, I'm glad he didn't hurt himself.’ I can see it now." She also said that they have “been friends forever” and “always supported each other’s art.”
Grier currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s Them season 2.