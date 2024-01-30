Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting After Talking to Pam Grier, Says His 'Heart Was Beating So Fast'

Even legendary rappers get starstruck. Snoop Dogg revealed one occasion when he was so stunned meeting Pam Grier that he actually fainted.

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Long Beach native revealed how his initial encounter with the movie star left him feeling weak in the knees. The two had roles in the 2001 film Bones which follows the story of Jimmy Bones, portrayed by Snoop Dogg, who returns as a vengeful ghost seeking retribution against his killers and seeking to restore order to his community.

"We was doing a movie, Bones, right? And this is young Snoop. I'm young at the time, right?" he explained. "They tell me I got the role with Pam Grier. So, I'm like, 'Oh alright, I got Pam Grier'... catch the flight from Frisco to Vancouver. So, when I get to Frisco I'm sitting down and Pam Grier walk up and just sit right next to me and started talking to me."

He continued the story, explaining how he was so overwhelmed he had to leave Grier in the middle of their conversation before fainting in the bathroom.

"My heart was beating fast, Jen. Jen, my heart was beating fast (da, da, da, da). So, I'm like, 'I hear what you're saying, Pam. Give me a minute.' I go to the bathroom and faint...I fainted. I'm laying on the ground. My security come in they like 'Get off this nasty floor, man. What is you doing?' I'm like, I looked up I said: ‘Cuz, I just met Pam Grier."