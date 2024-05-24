Man Caught Scanning Barcodes of Random Objects From Hot Sauce, Twinkies, and More to Enter Planet Fitness

While Jayotv is trying to figure out new ways to hit the gym, Lenny Kravitz showed off a new fitness look that got approval from fans all over social media. Last month, Kravitz shared a post on his socials of him hitting the gym while wearing leather pants, a sheer tank top, and sunglasses. In his caption, Kravitz spoke about never taking shortcuts and realizing that anything is possible.

"Thank God for today! Grateful," he wrote. "Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Several celebrities, including Willow Smith, Wiz Khalifa, D-Nice, Daniel Arsham, Winnie Harlow, and more, chimed in on the gym outfit in the comment section of Kravitz's post.