Man Caught Scanning Barcodes of Random Objects From Hot Sauce, Twinkies, and More to Enter Planet Fitness

A man who has been entering a Planet Fitness gym using the barcodes of random items has finally been caught.
TikTok user 'Jayotv_' wanted to avoid paying for a gym membership and wanted to see if he could get into his local Planet Fitness without keycard access. In a series of videos posted to the video sharing platform, Jayotv used the barcode of various items, such as a jar of hot sauce, Twinkies, and more. His attempts had Planet Fitness employees even looking and wondering how the scanner was still working.
The fun eventually ended when a few employees caught on, such as one who stopped Jayotv from using a PS5 box to check in and another who prevented him from entering with a bag of Doritos. Jayotv also used the box of a 40-inch TV to check in, but an employee also stopped him.
While Jayotv is trying to figure out new ways to hit the gym, Lenny Kravitz showed off a new fitness look that got approval from fans all over social media. Last month, Kravitz shared a post on his socials of him hitting the gym while wearing leather pants, a sheer tank top, and sunglasses. In his caption, Kravitz spoke about never taking shortcuts and realizing that anything is possible.
"Thank God for today! Grateful," he wrote. "Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"
Several celebrities, including Willow Smith, Wiz Khalifa, D-Nice, Daniel Arsham, Winnie Harlow, and more, chimed in on the gym outfit in the comment section of Kravitz's post.