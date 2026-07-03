Matty Matheson

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A man with long hair and a mustache in a gray suit and black tie stands on a red carpet, with blurred people and lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Yes, That's 'The Bear' Star Matty Matheson's Voice in the New ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

'The Bear' star Matty Matheson voices Dr. Nutcase in the 'Toy Story 5' trailer.

tara mahadevan149 days ago
the bear cast
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho670 days ago
The Bear Season 2 Oscars teaser
Pop Culture

FX Shares ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Teaser, Reveals When Hit Series Will Return

Jeremy Allen White is back as Carmy in the new season of FX's 2022 hit 'The Bear.' The Season 2 teaser was rolled out during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Trace William Cowen1223 days ago
Matty in Travel Portland video
Pop Culture

Travel Portland Taps Matty Matheson to Lure People Back to the City

The Portland nonprofit has recruited the Canadian chef to appear in a new spot encouraging to visit the city, which has seen a dip in tourism lately.

Alex Nino Gheciu1640 days ago
best new canadian restaurants
Life

The Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2020

The finest eateries that just opened their doors in the country, from coast to coast.

Dragana Kovacevic2039 days ago
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michelle rabin matty matheson
Pop Culture

Meet Michelle Rabin, the Weed-Baking Secret Star of Matty Matheson's Show

Not only is Rabin the low-key hero of Matheson's show Just a Dash, her weed cookies have become a cult phenomenon in Toronto.

Calum Marsh2112 days ago
matty matheson spicy story
Pop Culture

That Time Matty Matheson Scorched His Face at a Wedding | Spicy Story

In the debut episode of "Spicy Story," the Canadian chef recounts the time he caused a massive explosion at a marriage service.

Alex Narvaez2157 days ago
Complex Conversations
Life

Roy Choi, Matty Matheson, and More Break Down What It Takes to Be a Food Rebel | ComplexCon(versations)

Sean Evans, Roy Choi, Miss Info, Andy Milonakis, and Matty Matheson chopped it up about breaking into the food industry at ComplexCon.

edwinortiz3047 days ago
Poutine Thumbnail
Pop Culture

Watch Matty Matheson and Sean Evans Have a Poutine Showdown

Viceland's Matty Matheson cooks poutine with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

Jackson Connor3378 days ago

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