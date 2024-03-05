Lindsay Lohan Confirms She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Reuniting for Long-Awaited 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

A lot has happened since the 2003 original, itself one of several adaptations of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel. Curtis, for one, is now an Oscar-winning actress thanks to her performance in A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lohan, meanwhile, is fresh off a cameo in this year's film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

When reflecting on the body-swap comedy's sustaining legacy in an interview with the New York Times last year, Lohan said that she and Curtis, who were not confirmed to be returning at the time, "would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

A key feature of the 2003 Freaky Friday was its soundtrack, which was heavy on the pop-punk and included a Simple Plan cover of the Turtles' "Happy Together" and a Bowling for Soup take on Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time." At this stage, it's unclear if the sequel will take a similar route, but given the cyclical nature of pop culture at large, it's a safe bet to assume that the current wave of pop-punk will play a part.