Lindsay Lohan Confirms She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Reuniting for Long-Awaited 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Fervent Freaky Friday fans who’ve spent the last two decades praying for a sequel to the 2000s Disney classic received the best possible news this week. Per star Lindsay Lohan, a sequel is indeed happening, though additional details remain expectedly scarce.
During a recent SiriusXM chat with Andy Cohen, Lohan was asked whether there was “anything you can tell us” about what the host called “rumors” of a sequel being in the works. To be clear, reports circa May 2023 pointed to a follow-up to the 2003 hit being in the works with writer Elyse Hollander. At the time, however, Lohan and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis were only said to be “expected” to return for their film, with neither confirming their participation in subsequent 20th anniversary coverage.
“It is,” Lohan said of whether a sequel was in the works with both her and Curtis returning. Asked to give fans a timeline on when they could expect the film to arrive, Lohan politely declined, noting that she doesn’t “want to say too much” just yet.
“We’re both excited,” she added. “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”
In a separate interview, this one with People, Lohan said that she was "excited to work with Jamie again."
A lot has happened since the 2003 original, itself one of several adaptations of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel. Curtis, for one, is now an Oscar-winning actress thanks to her performance in A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lohan, meanwhile, is fresh off a cameo in this year's film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.
When reflecting on the body-swap comedy's sustaining legacy in an interview with the New York Times last year, Lohan said that she and Curtis, who were not confirmed to be returning at the time, "would only make something that people would absolutely adore."
A key feature of the 2003 Freaky Friday was its soundtrack, which was heavy on the pop-punk and included a Simple Plan cover of the Turtles' "Happy Together" and a Bowling for Soup take on Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time." At this stage, it's unclear if the sequel will take a similar route, but given the cyclical nature of pop culture at large, it's a safe bet to assume that the current wave of pop-punk will play a part.