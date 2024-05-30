Kris Jenner on Khloé Kardashian Saying She Could Make a Ton of Money Selling Feet Pics: ‘Do I Get 10 Percent?’

In a clip taken from a new episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian suggested that she could make a killing on OnlyFans selling feet pictures.
"The fact that you don't have worse feet is wild," her mother Kris Jenner said in the clip, as seen below. "Worse feet? I have beautiful feet," she replied. "I have feet that would go on OnlyFans and make a fortune, by the way." Kris appeared surprised by the suggestion that there are OnlyFans creators who make huge profits from showing toes on the platform. "People on OnlyFans show their feet?" she asked.
"There's foot fetishes all around the world," her daughter replied. "What?! Stop," Kris laughed. "Mom, Kourtney and Travis are probably the emperor and empress of foot fetishes, by the way," said Khloé. "Mom, you know this." Kris insisted, however, that she does not. "No, I do not know this. What do you do with somebody's feet?"
Khloé, with a big grin on her face, proceeded to simulate what someone might do with feet in the bedroom. "Khloé, no," her mother replied. "Well, my point is people have foot fetishes. So I can make a lot of money off my feet. But I just haven't gone there yet," Khloé said. "Don't worry, desperate times call for desperate measures. And I will be there." Kris asked if she still gets 10 percent, and Khloé laughed, "If you get me my bunion surgery."
Khloé is right about there being a huge demand for pictures of feet online. Hell, even Karrueche Tran has been out here showing toes.