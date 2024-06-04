Jodie Turner-Smith is still looking at the silver lining.
In a new conversation with The View, one of the stars of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte touched on previous comments she made about her divorce from 45-year-old Joshua Jackson as not being a “failure.”
“In a general sense in life, I really do believe that life is coming from me and not at me. And so I want to look at everything, and I couldn’t have the career that I have if I looked at things that don’t work out as a failure,” Turner-Smith, 37, said on The View.
She continued, “I think when you look at it that way, then you kind of get stuck in a certain outcome as opposed to, like, everything is an opportunity and it’s a new beginning, and yes, it’s hard and it’s not easy, and it sucks. But do you know what’s even more exciting, is what is on the other side of that.”
Earlier this year, the 37-year-old opened up about her divorce from Jackson.
“I don’t think it’s a failure,” she told The Times. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”
Jackson and Turner-Smith secretly married in 2019 and welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in 2020. Last October, she filed for divorce from the actor, citing “irreconcilable differences.”