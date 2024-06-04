Jodie Turner-Smith is still looking at the silver lining.

In a new conversation with The View, one of the stars of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte touched on previous comments she made about her divorce from 45-year-old Joshua Jackson as not being a “failure.”

“In a general sense in life, I really do believe that life is coming from me and not at me. And so I want to look at everything, and I couldn’t have the career that I have if I looked at things that don’t work out as a failure,” Turner-Smith, 37, said on The View.

She continued, “I think when you look at it that way, then you kind of get stuck in a certain outcome as opposed to, like, everything is an opportunity and it’s a new beginning, and yes, it’s hard and it’s not easy, and it sucks. But do you know what’s even more exciting, is what is on the other side of that.”