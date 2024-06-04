Drake Joins Snowd4y on Plain White T's Remix "Wah Gwan Delilah"

Plain White T's released the original song in 2006.

Jun 04, 2024
Drake, wearing a black T-shirt and diamond necklace, performs while holding a microphone on a blue-lit stage
Image via Getty / Prince Williams / Wireimage
Drake has linked up with Snowd4y on "Wah Gwan Delilah," a parody of the 2005 song from Plain White T's.

Snowd4y discussed the possibility of a Drake feature on the Richdiet podcast last week, joking that he would accept a collab, but the fellow Toronto native has to "come on it neatly."

Drake is currently following Snowd4y.

Screenshot of an Instagram follow suggestion for the user &quot;champagnepapi&quot; (Drake) from the account &quot;snow4dy&quot;
Image via snowd4y / Instagram

Snowd4y kept the momentum going today with footage of him sharing a snippet from Drake's verse on "Wah Gwan Delilah," much to the surprise of listeners.

A Soundcloud link for his song "Wah Gwan Delilah" with Drake now appears on the bio of Snowd4y's Instagram account.

DRAKE & SNOWD4Y
WAH GWAN DELILAH
OUT NOWpic.twitter.com/rNrGBdVJmY

Jokes aside, many fans were concerned it was AI. After all, it's nothing new for the Canadian emcee to be spoofed with the help of technology. Weeks removed from his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar, it looks like Drizzy's latest song is indeed "Wah Gwan Delilah," as confirmed on both OVO Hush and Drake's Instagrams.

Snowd4y - Wah Gwan Delilah (feat. Drake) album cover showing a city skyline, SoundCloud interface with play button, and song details
@champagnepapi on Instagram

Below, enjoy some memes reacting to the delightfully strange new offering from Drake and Snowd4y.

WAH GWAN DELILAH pic.twitter.com/jOoScNZGJH

Wah gwan Delilah pic.twitter.com/Z6MMFvzcRf

