Drake has linked up with Snowd4y on "Wah Gwan Delilah," a parody of the 2005 song from Plain White T's.
Snowd4y discussed the possibility of a Drake feature on the Richdiet podcast last week, joking that he would accept a collab, but the fellow Toronto native has to "come on it neatly."
Drake is currently following Snowd4y.
Snowd4y kept the momentum going today with footage of him sharing a snippet from Drake's verse on "Wah Gwan Delilah," much to the surprise of listeners.
A Soundcloud link for his song "Wah Gwan Delilah" with Drake now appears on the bio of Snowd4y's Instagram account.
Jokes aside, many fans were concerned it was AI. After all, it's nothing new for the Canadian emcee to be spoofed with the help of technology. Weeks removed from his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar, it looks like Drizzy's latest song is indeed "Wah Gwan Delilah," as confirmed on both OVO Hush and Drake's Instagrams.
Below, enjoy some memes reacting to the delightfully strange new offering from Drake and Snowd4y.