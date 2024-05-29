Diddy Allegedly Blocked Biggie Getting 'Rolling Stone' Cover: 'He's Dead… I Need to Be on the Cover’

Diddy allegedly took a Rolling Stone cover from the late Notorious B.I.G. in order to promote his debut album, No Way Out.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone published an explosive investigative article on the embattled mogul that shed more light on some of his alleged behavior throughout his time at Howard University, Uptown Records, and Bad Boy Records. In one part of the article, former Bad Boy co-founder and president Kirk Burrowes recalled a time when Rolling Stone approached Bad Boy about giving Biggie Smalls a cover story in his honor.

According to Burrowes, he told Diddy to let Biggie be on the cover, but he selfishly took the offer for himself to gain promotion for his debut album, No Way Out. Biggie was already "dead," and Diddy felt he would fit the cover better since he had something to push.

"I was telling Sean, 'Let's make it Biggie. You still have a chance [for a cover in the future],'" Burrowes recalled. "He's like 'No, he's dead. I'm putting out [No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone."