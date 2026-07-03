David Spade

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Roch
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ Is Coming to Netflix With Chris Rock, David Spade, and More Returning

The film will reportedly star the original cast, including Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford
Life

Burger King Employee of 27 Years Who Went Viral With Mediocre Anniversary Gift Receives $275,000 on GoFundMe

A Burger King worker who hasn't missed a shift in 27 years has been rewarded for his hard work, receiving nearly $275,000 in donations from a GoFundMe.

Brad Callas1479 days ago
Advertisement
Joe Exotic
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Is 'Categorically' a Racist, 'Tiger King' Director Says

Exotic also has suggestions for who should play him in a movie or TV show.

Jose Martinez2298 days ago
bill burr jim jefferies shane gillis
Pop Culture

Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies Speak Out Against Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Firing

Burr and Jefferies both cited the incident as an example of cancel culture run amok.

Alex Galbraith2496 days ago
wut
Music

Bhad Bhabie Calls Nicki Minaj 'Salty' About Cardi B's Success, Defends Her Retirement Decision

Bhad Bhabie thinks Nicki should have taken Cardi B "under her wing."

Trace William Cowen2501 days ago
Gaga Cooper
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Justifies Her 'Ha' Comment on 'A Star Is Born' Oscars Performance

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a tender moment during their performance of their 'A Star Is Born; duet “Shallow” during the Oscars on Sunday.

tara mahadevan2698 days ago
Advertisement
Kate and Andy Spade tribute
Style

Andy Spade Pens Tribute to His Late Wife Kate Spade

In his first post on Instagram since Kate died, Andy Spade paid tribute to his late wife. “She was born Christmas Eve, 1962,” he wrote. "She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2909 days ago
Kate Spade KOD
Pop Culture

Kate Spade's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide

The famous designer was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday morning. The New York City medical examiner's office has confirmed cause of death as suicide.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2963 days ago
kate spade
Music

Kanye West Sends Message of Love to Kate Spade's Family

The revered fashion designerKate Spade, 55, died by suicide Tuesday. West is the latest fan of her work to share a tribute on social media.

Trace William Cowen2964 days ago
David, Kate Spade Mourns
Pop Culture

Kate Spade's Sister Opens Up About Her Suicide: ‘The Signs Were All There’ (UPDATE)

Reta Brosnahan Saffo says her late sister battled mental illness for years, often self-medicating with alcohol. According to Saffo, Spade feared exposing her illness would tarnish her reputation as "so fun, happy, and darling."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2964 days ago
bhad bhabie gucci flip flops
Music

Lil Yachty and David Spade Star in Bhad Bhabie's "Gucci Flip Flops" Video

Bhad Bhabie's single gets a retro Nicholaus Goossen-directed visual.

Eric Skelton2999 days ago
Advertisement
Rob Schneider attends the premiere of 'Flatliners'
Pop Culture

Rob Schneider: Alec Baldwin's Trump is Ruining 'SNL'

"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor...he's not a comedian."

Katherine Barner3003 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App