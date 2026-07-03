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Adam Sandler’s ‘Grown Ups 3’ Is Coming to Netflix With Chris Rock, David Spade, and More Returning
The film will reportedly star the original cast, including Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider.
Punkie Johnson Explains Why She Left 'Saturday Night Live' After Four Seasons: 'I Didn't Really Feel Like I Fit'
The comedian joined the cast in 2020.
Eddie Murphy Recalls Joke David Spade Made About Him on ‘SNL’: ‘I Felt It Was Racist'
The two comedians have since mended fences.
Burger King Employee of 27 Years Who Went Viral With Mediocre Anniversary Gift Receives $275,000 on GoFundMe
A Burger King worker who hasn't missed a shift in 27 years has been rewarded for his hard work, receiving nearly $275,000 in donations from a GoFundMe.
David Spade Discusses Being 'Squirrelly' Enough to Play Joe Exotic in a 'Tiger King' Movie
Here's a free title suggestion: 'Dirt Exotic.'
Joe Exotic Is 'Categorically' a Racist, 'Tiger King' Director Says
Exotic also has suggestions for who should play him in a movie or TV show.
Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies Speak Out Against Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Firing
Burr and Jefferies both cited the incident as an example of cancel culture run amok.
Bhad Bhabie Calls Nicki Minaj 'Salty' About Cardi B's Success, Defends Her Retirement Decision
Bhad Bhabie thinks Nicki should have taken Cardi B "under her wing."
Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Justifies Her 'Ha' Comment on 'A Star Is Born' Oscars Performance
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a tender moment during their performance of their 'A Star Is Born; duet “Shallow” during the Oscars on Sunday.
Andy Spade Pens Tribute to His Late Wife Kate Spade
In his first post on Instagram since Kate died, Andy Spade paid tribute to his late wife. “She was born Christmas Eve, 1962,” he wrote. "She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city.”
Kate Spade's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide
The famous designer was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday morning. The New York City medical examiner's office has confirmed cause of death as suicide.
Kanye West Sends Message of Love to Kate Spade's Family
The revered fashion designerKate Spade, 55, died by suicide Tuesday. West is the latest fan of her work to share a tribute on social media.
Kate Spade's Sister Opens Up About Her Suicide: ‘The Signs Were All There’ (UPDATE)
Reta Brosnahan Saffo says her late sister battled mental illness for years, often self-medicating with alcohol. According to Saffo, Spade feared exposing her illness would tarnish her reputation as "so fun, happy, and darling."
Lil Yachty and David Spade Star in Bhad Bhabie's "Gucci Flip Flops" Video
Bhad Bhabie's single gets a retro Nicholaus Goossen-directed visual.
Rob Schneider: Alec Baldwin's Trump is Ruining 'SNL'
"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor...he's not a comedian."